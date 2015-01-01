पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:धनतेरस के लिए सजे बाजार, वाहनों की बुकिंग, आज शुभ मुहूर्त में ले जाएंगे घर

रायसेन2 घंटे पहले
  • सराफा, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स और ऑटाेमाेबाइल क्षेत्र में चमकेगा बाजार

शहर में धनतेरस को लेकर बाजार सजकर तैयार हो गया है। दुकानदारों ने अच्छी बिक्री को देखते हुए पूरी तैयारी की हुई है। बर्तन, गहने, ऑटोमोबाइल, कार और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स का व्यापार धन तेरस पर अधिक होता है। शहर में दो पहिया वाहन और ज्वलेरी की अग्रिम बुकिंग की गई है। इस तरह से शहर मे करीब 5 करोड़ रुपए के व्यवसाय संभावना जताई जा रही है। शहर में करीब 30 ज्वलेर्स सोने चांदी का व्यवसाय करते हैं। वहीं धनतेरस को लेकर पहले से ही आभूषण बुक किए जा रहे हैं। इन आभूषण को ग्राहक धनतेरस के दिन घर ले जाएंगे। शहर में सभी दुकानों पर करीब 80 लाख रुपए का व्यवसाय होने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सराफा व्यापारी चंद्रमोहन गोयल और अंशुल गोयल ने बताया कि बाजार में ऑफर भी बहुत हैं। मंगलसूत्र की काफी मांग है।

बर्तन : 1 करोड़ की बिक्री संभव
धन तेरस पर बर्तन खरीदने की भी परंपरा है। शहर के सभी 10 दुकानदाराें ने बर्तनों का स्टॉक बड़ी मात्रा में किया है। बर्तन व्यापारी अरविंद ताम्रकार के मुताबिक करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए का व्यापार होने की संभावना है। बड़े और तांबे के बर्तनों की अधिक मांग है।
ऑटो मोबाइल : पहले से कम पर 80 लाख के दोपहिया बुक
शहर में बाइक के 5 शोरूम से करीब 100 बाइक बिकने की संभावना है। आटोमोबाइल व्यवसायी कुनाल कांकर के मुताबिक इस तरह शहर में करीब 80 लाख रुपए के दो पहिया वाहन बिकने की संभावना है।

इलेक्ट्राॅनिक आइटमों की बिक्री
इलेक्ट्रानिक के करीब 7 शोरूम हैं। सभी पर एलईडी, अलमारी और वॉशिंग मशीन की अग्रिम बुकिंग की गई है। फाइनेंस और कैश सेल बराबर है।
गुरुवार और शुक्रवार दो दिन धनतेरस
धर्माधिकारी पंडित विनोद शास्त्री के मुताबिक शाम को 5.30 से 7.44 तक अमृत का चौघड़िया और वृषभ स्थिर लग्न पूजन के लिए अति शुभ है । धनतेरस स्वयं सिद्ध है इस कारण धनतेरस पर खरीदारी करना शुभ होता है

