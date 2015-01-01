पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना संक्रमण से उबरा बाजार, दुकानों पर बढ़ी भीड़

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले 6 महीने से नगर के व्यापारी कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण लगे लॉकडाउन की मार झेल रहे थे । दीपावली का त्यौहार आते ही बाजार में एक बार फिर रौनक लोट आई है । लोगों ने कोरोना संक्रमण की सावधानियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए बाजार में खरीददारी करना शुरु कर दिया है, लंबे समय बाद दुकानदार दीपावली पर बाजारों में ग्राहकों को देखकर काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं । नगर के मंगलवारा बाजार, सराफा, कपड़ा दुकानदार, गल्ला व्यापारी सहित किराना बाजार , हिंगलाज रोड नेशनल हाईवे स्थित दुकानों पर दीपावली की रौनक देखने को बन रही है । दुकानदारों ने भी ग्राहकों का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित करने के लिए तरह-तरह से दुकानों को खूब सजाया गया है वैसे तो हर साल दीपावली पर बाजार गुलजार रहते थे लेकिन इस बार हालात क्या होंगे इस बात को लेकर दुकानदारों में संशय था लेकिन जिस तरह की खरीदारी लोग कर रहे हैं इससे सभी दुकानदार खुश है करवा चौथ पर भी बाजार अच्छा रहा है । इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान संचालक राजेंद्र ठाकुर ने बताया कि पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार कम ग्राहक आ रहे हैं आने वाले एक-दो दिन में स्थिति अच्छी बनने की उम्मीद है हो रही है। मिठाई विक्रेता लल्लू मेवाड़ा ने बताया कि पिछले समय में लोग जमकर मिठाई खरीदा करते थे, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण अब हालात बदलते जा रहे हैं यह विभिन्न प्रकार की मिठाइयां बनाकर हर दीपावली पर काफी अच्छा मुनाफा कमा लेते थे हालांकि इस बार लाॅकडाउन और कोरोना की मार झेल रहे लोगों में खरीदारी के लिए साफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें