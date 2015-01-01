पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ससुराल वालों की प्रताड़ना:पढ़ने की उम्र में शादी, ससुराल से भी मिली दुत्कार तो अब वन स्टॉप सेंटर बना सहारा

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
पढ़ने-खेलने की उम्र में घरवालों ने विवाह कर दिया, जब ससुराल पहुंची तो वहां भी सुख नहीं मिला। पति और ससुराल वालों की प्रताड़ना सहती रही। एक समय आया जब पति ने भी घर से निकाल दिया। न मायके में कोई अपना और न ही ससुराल में ऐसे में उस महिला का सहारा बना वन स्टॉप सेंटर। वन स्टॉप सेंटर ने न सिर्फ उसे सहारा दिया, अपितु उसे कानूनी एवं स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के अलावा उसे रोजगार भी मुहैया कराया। वन स्टॉप सेंटर की मदद से आज महिला अपने पैरों पर खड़ी हो गई है और सेंटर की सराहना करते नहीं थकती। रेखा (परिवर्तित नाम) जब 13 वर्ष की थी, तभी उसके घर वालों ने उसका विवाह कर दिया था, महिला की वर्तमान में उम्र 33 साल है। 4 दिन पहले जब वह वन स्टॉप सेंटर पहुंची तो उसने अपने ऊपर हुए जुल्मों की दास्तां सुनाई, जिसे सुनकर सेंटर में मौजूद सभी की आंखें नम हो गईं। रेखा को ससुराल वाले बहुत परेशान करते थे। पति द्वारा उसे सालों से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा था। रेखा पर हुए जुल्मों की गवाही उसके शरीर पर उभरे चोट के निशान बता रहे थे। पति द्वारा घर से निकाले जाने के बाद मायके में भी उसका कोई सहारा न था। ऐसे में किसी ने उसे वन स्टॉप सेंटर जाने की सलाह दी थी। रेखा ने बताया कि पति के साथ कई बार समझौता हो चुका है, लेकिन थोड़े दिन ठीक से रखने के बाद पति उसे फिर मारने-पीटने लगता था। रेखा ने वन स्टॉप सेंटर से सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई। उसने बताया कि वह उस आदमी के साथ अब नहीं रहना चाहती एवं सुरक्षा चाहती है। वह अपने पैरों पर खड़े होकर स्वतंत्र रूप से जीना चाहती है। वन स्टॉप सेंटर ने महिला की स्थिति को समझते हुए महिला को ना केवल आश्रय दिया। बल्कि उसे स्वास्थ्य एवं कानूनी सुविधा भी उपलब्ध कराई। महिला सिलाई का काम जानती थी, यह पता होने पर उसे रेडिमेड की दुकान पर रोजगार से लगा दिया। आज से महिला ने दुकान पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके अलावा जब महिला वन स्टॉप सेंटर आई थी, तब उसका मेडिकल चेकअप करवाने पर पता चला कि वह एनीमिक है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से एनीमिया दूर करने के लिए उसका इलाज कराया गया। पति की पिटाई से आंखों में काफी चोट लग चुकी थी। इसका भी इलाज करवाया गया। अब महिला पूरी तरह स्वस्थ है। इसके अलावा महिला को विधिक सहायता एवं पुलिस सहायता भी दी गई।

