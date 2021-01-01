पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कवायद शुरू:3.5 लाख टन के नए गोदाम होंगे तैयार नहीं होगी गेहूं भंडारण की समस्या

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीते साल उचित भंडारण के अभाव में 980 टन गेहूं हुआ था खराब

जिले में इस बार बीते साल से 2 हजार हेक्टेयर अधिक रकबे में गेहूं की बोवनी की गई है तो वहीं खरीदी का लक्ष्य भी 6.5 टन रखा गया है। बीते सालों में जिले में गेहूं के भंडराण की समस्या भी आती रही है। इसको लेकर कभी दूसरे जिलों तक गेहूं का परिवहन कर भंडारण करना पड़ा तो कभी उचित भंडारण की कमी से बड़ी मात्रा में गेहूं खराब होता रहा है, लेकिन इस बार नए वेयर हाउस निर्माण होने से जिले में खरीदी गए पूरे गेहूं का उचित भंडारण हो पाएगा। इस साल करीब 3.5 लाख एमटी की क्षमता के नए वेयर अप्रैल 2021 तक बनकर तैयार होने वाले हैं। जिले में बीते साल 6 लाख 28 हजार 633 मीट्रिक टन गेहूं की खरीदी की गई थी, लेकिन उचित भंडारण न होे पाने से 980 मीट्रिक टन गेहूं खराब हाे गया था। जो नॉन एफएक्यू होने के कारण नीलाम किया गया था। वहीं वर्ष 2018-19 और 2019-20 में खरीदी गए गेहूं का भंडारण जगह कम होने के कारण दूसरे जिलों में करवाना पड़ा था।

सुविधा के लिए खरीदी केंद्र भी बढ़ाए जाएंगे
जिले में बीती साल 157 खरीदी केंद्रों पर 6 लाख 28 हजार टन गेहूं की खरीदी की गई थी। इस बार किसानों की सुविधा को देखते हुए खरीदी केंद्रों क संख्या 157 से बढ़ाकर 161 की जा रही है। 4 नए खरीदी केंद्र और भी बनाए जा रहे हैं। इससे किसानों को अपना गेहूं तुलवाने के लिए ज्यादा अधिक दूरी तक न जाना पड़े।

बढ़ेगी भंडारण की क्षमता
^जिले में इस बार 3 लाख 50 हजार टन क्षमता के नए वेयर हाउस अप्रैल तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएंगे। इससे गेहूं भंडारण के लिए पर्याप्त जगह मिल जाएगी। इसके अलावा किसानों की सुविधा के लिए 4 नए खरीदी केंद्र बढ़ाए जाकर 161 केंद्रों पर गेहूं की खरीदी की जाएगी। वहीं जिले में 116 केंद्रों पर पंजीयन भी किया जा रहा है।
-उमाशंकर भार्गव, कलेक्टर, रायसेन।

भास्कर पड़ताल: 8.44 हजार टन अनाज भंडारित
जिले में बीते सालों में खरीदा गया गेहूं और दलहन अभी भी वेयर हाउस में भंडारित है। जानकारी के मुताबिक 7 लाख टन गेहूं, 60 हजार टन चना, मसूर और करीब 34 हजार टन धान जिले की गोडाउन और वेयर हाउस में रखी हुई है। कुल 8 लाख 44 हजार टन क्षमता में पहले से ही अनाज रखा हुआ है, करीब 1.50 लाख टन क्षमता के पुराने गोडाउन जिले में खाली है।
5 दिन में 2750 किसानों ने कराया पंजीयन
जिले में 25 जनवरी से गेहूं खरीदी के लिए पंजीयन का काम शुरू हो गया है। जो पहले 114 केंद्रों पर चल रहा था अब 2 केंद्र और बढ़ा दिए गए हैं इससे 116 केंद्रों पर पंजीयन होने लगा हैं। 29 जनवरी तक जिले के सभी केंद्रों पर कुल 2750 किसानों द्वारा पंजीयन कराया जा चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser