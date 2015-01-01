पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार पिकअप की टक्कर से एक बाइक सवार की मौत, 2 गंभीर

रायसेन12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोपाल विदिशा रोड के ढकना चपना गांव के पास हादसा

भोपाल-विदिशा हाईवे पर ढकना-चपना गांव के सामने मंगलवार को दोपहर करीब 2 बजे एक पिकअप जीप ने बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मार दी, जिससे एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार तीन युवक विदिशा से सलामतपुर की तरफ बाइक से आ रहे थे, तभी उन्हें बोलेरो पिकअप वाहन के चालक ने टक्कर मार दी। इस हादसे में बाइक सवार अभिषेक अहिरवार पुत्र जगमोहन अहिरवार निवासी इंदिरा नगर सलामतपुर की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि उसके 2 दोस्त गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए जिनका उपचार विदिशा अस्पताल में चल रहा है। मृतक अभिषेक अहिरवार की उम्र करीब 17 वर्ष बताई गई है। वहीं उसके साथी जुबेर खान पुत्र शम्सुद्दीन निवासी राजीवनगर सलामतपुर 23 वर्ष एवं मनफूल भोपे राजीव नगर की उम्र 24 वर्ष के करीब है। थाना प्रभारी एमएल भाटी ने बताया कि मामले में पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर विवेचना में लिया है। भोपाल से लकड़ी की प्लाई लेकर विदिशा जा रहा बोलेरो पिकअप वाहन का चालक फरार हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोलिंस डिक्शनरी ने लॉकडाउन को वर्ड ऑफ 2020 चुना; ब्राजील ने चीनी वैक्सीन का ट्रायल रोका - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें