ऑनलाइन परीक्षा:सांची विवि में ऑनलाइन परीक्षाएं आज से घर पर ही पेपर हल करेंगे छात्र-छात्राएं

रायसेन13 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • उत्तर पुस्तिका परीक्षा शाखा के ईमेल पर अपलोड करनी होगी

सांची बौद्ध-भारतीय ज्ञान अध्ययन विश्वविद्यालय में 22 सितंबर से ऑनलाइन सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएं आयोजित होने जा रही हैं। विश्वविद्यालय की परीक्षा शाखा ने मप्र शासन उच्च शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार सभी तैयारियां कर ली हैं। परीक्षा शाखा तथा विश्वविद्यालय के सभी विभागों के शिक्षकों ने परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले समस्त छात्रों से संपर्क कर लिया है और उन्हें इस ओपन बुक परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरने को कहा है। परीक्षा शाखा सभी छात्रों को ऑनलाइन परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के तरीके के बारे में सूचित कर रही है।

टाइम टेबल के अनुसार 22 सितंबर को विभागवार प्रश्न पत्र विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड किया जाएगा। छात्रों को इस प्रश्नपत्र के आधार पर अपने स्वयं के ए-4 आकार के एक समान पेपरों पर इन प्रश्नपत्रों को हल करना होगा। 11 बजे से 2 बजे तक का समय परीक्षार्थी को उत्तर लिखने के लिए दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद एक घंटे का समय उत्तर पुस्तिका के सभी 16 पेजों को स्कैन करके विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करना होगा।

