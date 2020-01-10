पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब लागत निकलना भी मुश्किल:आंधी और बारिश से धान की फसल आड़ी

जैथारी13 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र में आंधी और बारिश से धान की फसल को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है । ग्राम पंचायत चंद्रपुरा के तहत आने वाले गांव खमरिया खर्द, पोड़ी और चंद्रपुरा में कई किसानों की फसलें जमीन में लेट गई है, जिससे उन्हें लागत निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है । गांव के मो. शमशाद, राजाराम, मोहम्मद सहराज, दीन मोहम्मद, मो. वसीम, अलाउददीन, मो. रईस, किसन सिंह, सुशीला बाई, रामदयाल और अम्मीलाल ने बताया कि आंधी और बारिश ने फसलों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचाया है । पानी में फसल डूबी रहने से धान की फसल नष्ट हो गई है । अब उससे लागत तक निकलना संभव नजर नहीं आ रहा है । शासन को उनके खेतों का सर्वे कराकर उन्हें मआवजा दिलाया जाए ।

