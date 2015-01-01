पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिगड़ी आर्थिक स्थिति:कोरोना में कंगाल; 10 तहसीलों के निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने 2 किमी तक घंटी और शंख बजाया

रायसेन34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूल फीस नहीं मिल रही और न ही हुई फीस प्रतिपूर्ति, शिक्षकों, स्टाफ को वेतन देना मुश्किल
  • रैली निकालकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम डीईओ कार्यालय में 8 बिंदु वाला दिया ज्ञापन, आंदोलन की चेतावनी

बीते 9 महीने से चल रहा कोरोना संक्रमण अब भारी पड़ने लगा है । आर्थिक हालात बिगड़े हुए हैं । फीस प्रतिपूर्ति न होने और बीते वर्ष 20118-19 से लेकर इस साल की फीस भी नहीं मिल पाने से स्कूल संचालक भी तंग हो गए हैं ।

इससे उनके सामने शिक्षकों और स्टॉफ को वेतन देना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। जब धरना प्रदर्शन से बात नहीं बनी तो निजी स्कूल संचालक सोसायटी फार प्राइवेट स्कूल डायरेक्टर्स मप्र (सोपास संगठन) के बेनर तले डीईओ कार्यालय पहुंचकर ज्ञापन दिया। बुधवार को 10 तहसीलों से दोपहर1 बजे दशहरा मैदान में बड़ी संख्या में निजी स्कूल संचालक एकत्रित हुए। इसके बाद वे रैली के रूप में शंख और घंटी बजाते हुए दो किमी की दूरी तय कर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय पहुंचे । वहां उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम 8 बिंदू वाला मांग पत्र पहले पड़कर सुनाया, फिर सौपा । इस दौरान संगठन के जिला अध्यक्ष राजेश राजोरिया,सीनियर वाइस प्रेसिडेंट कमलेश राजपूत, महेंद्र दुबे, सीएस सिंह, राजबहादुरसिंह राणा, वाइस प्रेसिडेंट सुनिल खांभरा, एसके पचौरी, दीन दयाल चौकसे, मदनसिंह, जनरल सेक्रेटरी संदीप श्रीवास्तव, राजेंद्रसिंह ठाकुर, राजेंद्र खरे, दिनेश शर्मा, पवन दुबे सहित बड़ी संख्या में निजी स्कूलों के संचालक उपस्थित रहे ।

1. 334 निजी स्कूलों को वर्ष 2018-19 की नहीं हुई फीस प्रतिपूर्ति
निजी स्कूल संचालक इस बात को लेकर परेशान हैं कि जिन छात्रों को वे शिक्षा के अधिकार अधिनियम के तहत पढ़ाते आ रहे हैं । उन छात्रों की शासन द्वारा फीस प्रतिपूर्ति नहीं की गई। जमीनी हकीकत भी यही है । वर्ष 2018-19 में 370 निजी स्कूलों में से महज 36 स्कूलों को ही फीस प्रति पूर्ती की गई है ,जबकि 334स्कूल संचालक एक साल बाद भी राशि मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं । वहीं वर्ष 2017-18 में भी 350 में से 277 स्कूलों को 5 करोड़ 71लाख 992 ही फीस प्रतिपूर्ति की गई है ।

2. इस साल शैक्षणिक शुल्क मिल पाई महज 20 फीसदी
जिले भर से आए निजी स्कूल संचालकों ने बताया कि इस बार ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के चलते शैक्षणिक शुल्क महज 20 प्रतिशत ही मिल पा रही है । इससे स्कूल स्टॉफ को वेतन देने की स्थिति में संचालक नहीं है । इसलिए शासन जनरल प्रमोशन की जगह विधिवत परीक्षाएं संचालित करे । इससे छात्र-छात्राएं गंभीरता से अध्ययन करते रहे और स्कूल संचालन के लिए भी शैक्षणिक शुल्क मिलती रहे । इससे स्कूल संचालन का काम बिना किसी व्यवधान के चलता रहे ।
संचालकों ने ये भी रखीं मांगें

  • जून से ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं संचालित, मूल्यांकन परीक्षाएं भी हुईं, अब 23 सितंबर से कक्षा 9वीं से लेकर कक्षा 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं संचालन ऑफ लाइन, ऑनलाइन भी किया जा रहा है। पूरे प्रदेश में एक भी कोरोना संक्रमण का मामला नहीं आया। इसलिए पहली से बाहरवीं तक के स्कूल खोलने का निर्णय करें।
  • हाईकोर्ट के निर्देशों के मुताबिक शासन को इस बात के आदेश देना चाहिए कि परीक्षा के पहले स्कूलों की फीस जमा कराई जाए।
  • किराए नामे में लगने वाली एक प्रतिशत स्टांप शुल्क की जगह 1000 रुपए तय की जाए।

इधर दावा: वर्ष 2020-2021 की फीस प्रतिपूर्ति अग्रिम की
अधर जिला शिक्षा केंद्र द्वारा दावा किया गया है कि स्कूल संचालकों की माली हालत देखते हुए उन्हें राहत पहुंचाने के लिए शासन द्वारा अग्रिम भुगतान भी किया गया है। इसके तहत जिले में 370 स्कूल संचालकों को 1 करोड़ 85 लाख रुपए की राशि का भुगतान किया गया है। यह राशि स्कूलों से प्रपोजल मिलने के बाद समायोजित की जाएगी।

