मंडी में 3 हजार क्विंटल की धान की आवक:भाव बढ़े, लेकिन आवक कम दिन में ही दशहरा मैदान खाली

रायसेन30 मिनट पहले
शहर की कृषि उपज मंडी में इन दिनों अच्छे दाम मिल रहे है ,लेकिन अब नीलामी के लिए धान कम आ रही है । इसके चलते नीलामी के बाद दोपहर में ही दशहरा मैदान खाली हो गया ।

बुधवार को कृषि उपज मंडी में महज 3 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई है । जबकि पहले 10 से 15 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक होती रही है । उस समय अधिकतम भाव 2500 रुपए क्विंटल तक ही मिल पाया है । मौसम का असर धान की आवक पर भी पड़ा है । इसके चलते दूसरे जिले के किसान नीलामी के लिए अपनी धान लेकर कम ही पहुंच रहे हैं । दोपहर में दशहरा मैदान ट्रालियों से खाली हो जाता है । नीलामी के लिए कम धान आने के कारण नीलामी के होने के बाद किसान उसकी तुलाई करने के लिए मंडी परिसर में चले जाते हैं ।

मंडी परिसर में भी 200 से 300 ट्रालिया आसानी खड़ी हो जाती हैं । इसके चलते दशहरा मैदान जल्दी खाली हो रहा है । शहर की कृषि उपज मंडी में पांच जिलोें से धान की आवक होती है । इसलिए यहां किसान एक दिन पहले ही अपनी धान लेकर पहुंच जाते हैं । इससे दूसरे दिन उनकी धान की आसानी से नीलामी हो जाए ।

