अव्यवस्था:बेतरतीब पार्किंग से बाजार में लगा जाम, वाहन फंसे

रायसेन32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करवा चौथ को लेकर महिलाओं ने साड़ी से लेकर स्वर्ण आभूषण तक खरीदे, बाजार में दिनभर रही भीड़

करवा चौथ के व्रत रखने से पहले महिलाओं ने बाजार में साड़ी से लेकर स्वर्ण आभूषण की जमकर खरीददारी की। पति की लंबी आयु के लिए महिलाएं करवा चौथ के लिए व्रत रखती हैं । व्रत की तैयारियों को लेकर पूजा सामग्री एवं शृंगार सामग्री सहित करवा छलनी खरीदी गई इस खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचने वाली महिलाओं में काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला। मंगलवार को नगर की नवीन टॉकीज रोड सराफा मार्केट एवं छोटा बाजार में कास्मेटिक और कपड़ों की दुकानों पर महिलाएं खरीदारी करते हुए व्यस्त दिखी। साड़ी का व्यापार करने वाले अंकित जैन ने बताया कि कोरोना के बाद यह पहला मौका है कि जब दुकान पर इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखी जा रही है वहीं महिला ग्राहकों के द्वारा बड़ी मात्रा में साड़ियों खरीदी जा रही हैं । जिसके चलते दुकानदारों में खुशी की लहर है । वही आने वाले दीपावली पर्व को लेकर भी दुकानदारों को अच्छे व्यापार की उम्मीद जागी है । जनरल स्टोर संचालक राजेश पाटस्कर ने बताया कि इस वर्ष महिलाओं के द्वारा करवा चौथ पर चूड़ियां कंगन सहित कॉस्मेटिक व अन्य सामान में खासकर नए-नए डिजाइन के कंगन एवं वेलवेट की चूड़ी ज्यादा पसंद की जा रही है ।

