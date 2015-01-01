पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:रीछन नदी बस हादसे के घायल को मिलेंगे सवा लाख

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • जिला न्यायाधीश की खंडपीठ में इंश्योरेंस कंपनी और यात्री के बीच समझौता

जिला न्यायालय परिसर स्थित एडीआर भवन में जिला जज एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश संजीव कुमार सरैया एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक मोनिका शुक्ला द्वारा नेशनल लोक अदालत का शुभारंभ किया गया। कार्यक्रम में श्री सरैया ने कहा कि लोक अदालत का उद्देश्य त्वरित और सुलभ न्याय उपलब्ध कराना है ।

लोक अदालत में न्यायालयों में लंबित 102 प्रकरण निराकरण के लिए रखे गए थे, जिनमें से 82 प्रकरणों का आपसी राजनामे से निराकरण किया गया। इसके साथ ही प्रीलिटिगेशन के 5048 प्रकरण निराकरण के लिए रखे गए थे, जिनमें से 653 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया।

क्लेम दिलाने लगाई थी याचिका: दरगाह के पास स्थित रीछन नदी में 3 अक्टूबर 2019 को रात के समय इंदौर से छतरपुर जा रही एक यात्री गिर गई थी । इस हादसे में 9 लोगों की मौत हुई थी और 21 से अधिक लोग घायल हुए थे । इस हादसे में रायसेन निवासी प्रदीप साहू के हाथ- पैरों में फ्रेक्चर आया था और साथ ही शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में भी काफी चोट पहुंची थी ।

लंबे इलाज के बाद वह ठीक हुआ है। इसके बाद उसने इंश्योरेंस कंपनी से क्लेम दिलाने के लिए न्यायालय में याचिका लगाई थी । प्रदीप साहू के प्रकरण को नेशनल लोक अदालत में समझौते के लिए रखा गया । खंडपीठ जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश संजीव कुमार सरैया ने इंश्योरेंस कंपनी और आवेदक के बीच समझौता कराकर एक लाख 18 हजार का अवार्ड पारित किया।

बिजली कंपनी के स्टॉल पर सोशल डिस्टेसिंग भूले लोग

नेशनल लोक अदालत में कोविड गाइड लाइन का पालन करवाने के लिए सभी प्रकार की व्यवस्थाएं की गई थी । बिजली कंपनी के स्टॉल के पास लोगों के बीच दूरी बनाए रखने के लिए सफेद घेरे भी बनाए गए थे, लेकिन यहां पर बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे लोगों ने इन घेरों में लाइन से खड़े होने के स्थान पर काउंटर के पास बैठे अधिकारियों को घेर कर खड़े हो गए । हालांकि बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी और कर्मचारी लोगों को दूर-दूर खड़े होने और मास्क लगाने के लिए बार- बार कहते रहे, लेकिन लोग उनकी बात को अनसुना करते नजर आए।

