सुविधा:क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क की मरम्मत का काम फिर शुरू, अब डामरीकरण होने से मिलेगी राहत

रायसेन36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर बार मरम्मत के नाम पर होती थी खानापूर्ति, गड्ढों में गिट्टी डालकर करते थे रस्मअदायगी

पिछले डेढ़ साल से नगर के लोगाें को एनएच -12 से आवागमन करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था । धूल गड्ढे लोगों की परेशानी का सबब बने हुए थे । इस समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए नागरिक कई बार सीएमओ से लेकर कलेक्टर तक मांग कर चुके थे, लेकिन हर बार अफसरों के निर्देश पर ठेकेदार रस्म अदायगी कर गिटटी, मिटटी डालकर गड्ढों को भर देते थे,लेकिन स्थाई तौर पर राहत नहीं मिल पा रही थी । कुछ दिन पहले एसडीएम संजय उपाध्याय ने ठेकेदार को बुलाकर सड़क पर डामरीकरण करने के निर्देश दिए थे । एसडीएम के तेवर देख ठेकेदार ने भी 15 दिन का लेकर प्लांट चालू होने पर डामरीकरण करने की बात कही थी । सोमवार से ठेकेदार ने सड़क पर डामरीकरण करने के लिए अर्थवर्क करना शुरु कर दिया है। अर्थवर्क पूरा होने के बाद डामरीकरण किया जाएगा । सड़क का काम लगने के कारण दोनों ओर व्यापार कर रहे व्यापारियों के अलावा आम नागरिकों ने भी राहत की सांस ली है । नगर के व्यापारी सुनील शर्मा, संजय जैन ने बताया कि अब उम्मीद है कि जल्द डामरीकरण हो जाएगा जिससे आवागमन के साथ धूल से मुक्ति मिलेगी । अस्थमा और एलर्जी के बढ़ रहे थे मरीज नगर के मध्य से निकले एनएच- 12 के क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण धूल से परेशान हो रहे थे । पिछले एक माह से धूल के कारण अस्पतालों में अस्थमा और एलर्जी के मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा था । धूल के कारण खांसी, सर्दी बुखार की भी समस्याएं बढ़ रही थी,लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के डर के कारण लोग अस्पतालों में चेकअप नहीं करवा रहे थे । मेडिकल से दवाएं लेकर ही खुद उपचार कर रहे थे । सड़क के दोनों ओर व्यापार कर रहे व्यापारियों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता था।

सड़क खराब होने से आए दिन हो रही थीं
दुर्घटनाएं
पिछले डेढ़ साल से दो किमी की सड़क में कई जगह बड़े बड़े गड्ढे हो चुके थे,जिनकी चपेट में आकर आए दिन वाहन चालक घायल हो रहे थे । वहीं बड़ी अनहोनी की भी आशंका बनी हुई थी, लेकिन अफसरों को जानकारी होने के बाद भी ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है । अब एसडीएम संजय उपाध्याय ने ठेकेदार को बुलाकर जल्द से जल्द डामरीकरण करने की बात कही थी।
डामरीकरण के बाद मिलेगी लोगों को राहत
^नगर के बीच से निकले दो किमी के मुख्यमार्ग पर डामरीकरण किया जाएगा फिलहाल ठेकेदार द्वारा गड्ढों को भरकर अर्थवर्क किया जा रहा है। डामरीकरण होने के बाद लोगों को आवागमन में राहत मिलेगी।
श्याम सुंदर श्रीवास्तव, सीएमओ

