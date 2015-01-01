पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहला परिणाम डाक मत से आएगा:39 बूथ बढ़ने से राउंड बढ़े, असरः लेट आएगा परिणाम, 14 टेबलों पर होगी गिनती

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
आज से ठीक चौथे दिन 10 नवंबर मंगलवार को ईवीएम से 15 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य खुलेगा। शहर के शासकीय पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में बनाए गए मतगणना स्थल पर सुबह 8 बजे से मतों की गणना शुरू होगी। पहला परिणाम डाक मत से आएगा। हालांकि दोपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक कुछ हद तक स्थिति स्पष्ट हो जाएगी कि किसके सिर पर जीत का ताज बंधेगा। जबकि अंतिम परिणाम आने में समय लगेगा। ऐसी संभावना जताई जा रही है कि फाइनल परिणाम की घोषणा होने तक शाम 6 से 7 बज सकते हैं। सांची विधानसभा में 2018 के चुनाव में 326 बूथ थे अब 365 बूथ हो गए, जिनकी 365 ही ईवीएम हैं, जिन्हें शासकीय पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच रखी हुई है। यह सभी ईवीएम 10 नवंबर की सुबह स्ट्रांग रूम से बाहर निकाली जाएगी। निर्वाचन आयोग की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सांची विधानसभा की मतों की गणना में इस बार कोविड-19 का भी ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। गणना के लिए दो बड़े हाल और एक अन्य हाल तय किए गए है। इन दोनों हॉल में 7-7 टेबल लगेंगी, जबकि एक अन्य कमरे में चार टेबल पर डाकमत पत्र गिने जाएंगे। इस हिसाब से यहां पर 27 राउंड में गणना होगी।

मतगणना के दौरान हर राउंड के बाद जारी होगा प्रमाण पत्र, 365 ईवीएम से होगी गिनती

गणना का गणितः एक राउंड की गिनती में लगेगा 30 मिनट का समय
सांची विधानसभा की 365 ईवीएम की गणना करने में 27 राउंड होंगे। एक राउंड कम से कम 30 मिनट में पूरा होगा। इन सभी 27 राउंड की गणना पूरी होने में 10 से 12 घंटे का समय लग सकता है। निर्वाचन आयोग के तयशुदा कार्यक्रम के अनुसार ईवीएम से मतों की गिनती 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। प्रत्येक राउंड की गिनती पूरी होने के बाद उसकी जानकारी लाउड स्पीकर से उसकी घोषणा कराई जाएगी।

पहले होगी डाक मत पत्रों की गणना
10 नवंबर की सुबह 8 बजे मतों की गणना शुरू होगी। सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्र गिने जाएंगे। इस बार कोरोना काल के चलते डाक मत पत्रों की संख्या भी बढ़ गई है। वजह यह है कि अब तक डाक मत पत्र सिर्फ सर्विस वोटर को दिए जाते थे लेकिन इस चुनाव में दिव्यांगजन और 80 साल से अधिक उम्र वालों को भी यह सुविधा दी
गई थी।

मतगणना के लिए सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं
^मतगणना को लेकर लगभग सभी तैयारियां पूर्ण कर ली गई हैं। इस बार मतदान केंद्रों की संख्या अधिक होने से राउंड बढ़ गए है । इस कारण परिणाम आने में कुछ ज्यादा समय लग सकता है।
- उमाशंकर भार्गव, जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी रायसेन

