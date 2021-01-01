पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण:एसएमएस भेजे, फोन किया फिर भी 41% हेल्थ वर्करों ने नहीं लगवाई वैक्सीन

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टीकाकरण का निरीक्षण करने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी भी पहुंचे। - Dainik Bhaskar
टीकाकरण का निरीक्षण करने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी भी पहुंचे।
  • 5 केंद्रों पर 500 को बुलाया, 298 ने ही लगवाई वैक्सीन
  • अब 27, 28 और 30 जनवरी को फिर पांचों केंद्रों पर होगा वैक्सीनेशन

पहले चरण में 495 हेल्थ वर्करों के वैक्सीनेशन के बाद दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन सोमवार को फिर पांच केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। पहले तो 48 घंटे पहले संबंधितों को एसएमएस भेजे गए। इसके बाद सभी को फोन लगाकर भी वैक्सीनेशन के लिए केंद्रों पर 500 लोगों को बुलाया गया था, इनमें से महज 41 प्रतिशत लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं पहुंचे।

इस तरह से दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन 298 यानि कि 59 प्रतिशत लोगों को ही कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा सकी है। कहीं सर्दी अधिक होने के कारण तो कहीं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से कम ही फ्रंट लाइन हेल्थ वर्करों के केंद्रों पर पहुंचने से इस प्रकार की स्थिति बनी है।

सांची वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र पर निरीक्षण करने के लिए मप्र शासन के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी भी पहुंचे। उन्होंने वहां पर वैक्सीनेशन की पूरी प्रक्रिया के बारे में जानकारी भी ली और अधिक से अधिक हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित करने की बात कही । अब 27, 28 और 29 जनवरी को भी पांचों केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

सांची में 46 : देरी से वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे हेल्थ वर्कर

सांची में 4.30 बजे तक 46 फ्रंट लाइन हेल्थ वर्करों का टीकाकरण ही हो पाया था। सुबह 9 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होने के बावजूद 10 बजे हेल्थ वर्कर वहां पहुंचे और प्रक्रिया पूरी कर वैक्सीन लगावाई। सुबह वैक्सीनेशन के बाद दोपहर में संख्या में कमी आ गई थी।

बाड़ी में 58- पहले चरण के परिणामों से बढ़ा प्रोत्साहन

केंद्र पर सुबह 9 बजे से प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई थी लेकिन इंटरनेट की समस्या होने से 9.30 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो पाया। एक-दो लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई तो अन्य लोगों में हिम्मत बढ़ी और फिर दिन भर वैक्सीन लगाने का काम चलता रहा। इस तरह से 58 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। एसडीएम प्रमोद गुर्जर, बीएमओ डॉ गिरीश वर्मा, एसडीओपी,तहलसीदार भी वहां मौजूद थे।

उदयपुरा में 56 लोग आए आगे- हेल्थ वर्करों ने अधिक लगवाई वैक्सीन

कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए नगर में भी वैक्सीनेशन किया गया । यहां 100 में से 56 ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। वैक्सीन को लेकर डर होने से कम ही लोग वैक्सीनेशन के लिए पहुंचे। इनमें भी स्वस्थ्य कर्मचारियों की संख्या अधिक थी, जबकि आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता कम संख्या में ही पहुंची। इस कारण से वैक्सीनेशन यहां कम हुआ है।

सिलवानी: सबसे अधिक 70 लोगों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन पांचों केंद्रों में से सबसे अधिक 70 लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन सिलवानी केंद्र पर हुआ है। यहां बीच-बीच में लोगों को चाय भी उपलब्ध करवाई गई। इस दौरान जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. सोमन दास भी मौजूद थे। बीएमओ डॉ हरिनारायण मांडरे के मुताबिक उनका लक्ष्य तो 100 प्रतिशत था, लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों से कम ही कार्यकर्ता आ पाए।

बेगमगंज के 54 हेल्थ वर्करों ने लगवाया टीका

सिविल अस्पताल में सुबह 9 बजे से बीएमओ विजयलक्ष्मी नागवंशी के मार्गदर्शन में वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हुआ। महिला बाल विकास विभाग की सुपरवाइजर, कार्यकर्ताओं को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। 100 के लक्ष्य पर 54 लोगों को ही वैक्सीन लग सकी। नगरीय क्षेत्र की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सुपरवाइजर तो वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचीं। गांवों से कम ही लोग आए। हालांकि बेगमगंज एक मात्र ऐसा केंद्र है, जहां पहले चरण में भी चार दिनों तक वैक्सीनेशन किया जा चुका है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser