पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रबी की बोवनी शरू:7 दिन से सर्वर डाउन, दोपहर 1 बजे बंद हो जाता है खाद वितरण, 3-3 दिन कतार में लग रहे किसान

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीफ की फसल में बारिश से नुकसान के बाद अब किसान खाद के लिए परेेशान

खरीफ सीजन में अतिवृष्टि के कारण नुकसान झेल चुके किसान अब रबी की बाेवनी के लिए भी परेशान हाे रहे हैं। जिले भर में रबी की बोवनी भी शुरू भी हाे गई है लेकिन खाद मिलने में दिक्कत आ रही है। स्थिति यह है कि किसानों को खाद के लिए मार्कफेड के गाेदामाें पर 3-3 दिन तक लाइन में लगना पड़ रहा है। तब कहीं जाकर उन्हें कुछ मात्रा में खाद मिल पा रहा है। पिछले सात दिन से ताे विभाग सर्वर डाउन होने से जिलेभर में खाद वितरण में समस्या आ रही है। गुरुवार सुबह के 10.30 बजे भोपाल रोड स्थित जिला विपणन कार्यालय परिसर में खाद गोदाम में किसान खाद लेने के लिए लाइन लगे हुए थे। कतार में खड़े सिंग्रामपुर निवासी किसान राधेश्याम और महु पथरई निवासी किसान सिद्दीकउल्ला ने बताया कि वे गुरुवार को तीसरे दिन खाद लेने आए हैं। इससे पहले मंगलवार और बुधवार को भी लाइन में लगे रहे लेकिन दोपहर 1 बजे मशीन बंद होने से खाद का वितरण नहीं हुआ। इससे किसान दो दिन से बिना खाद लिए ही वापस घर लौट गए। तीसरे दिन फिर खाद के लिए उसी जगह पर इस उम्मीद में लाइन में लग गए कि उन्हें शायद खाद मिल जाए। ऐसी ही स्थिति अन्य वितरण केंद्रों पर किसानों की है। इसका कारण यह है कि जिस पाेर्टल से खाद का वितरण हाेता है उसका पिछले सात दिनाें से सर्वर डाउन चल रहा है।

खाद की कमी नहीं सर्वर डाउन होने से परेशानी
^12 हजार 426 मीट्रिक टन में से 8 हजार 651 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया का वितरण किया जा चुका है। वहीं 10 हजार टन डीएपी उपलब्ध है। 4 हजार 793 मीट्रिक टन डीएपी का वितरण किया जा चुका है। समस्या खाद की कमी कि नहीं है। सात दिन सर्वर डाउन होने की समस्या बहुत अधिक आ रही है। इससे वितरण नहीं हो पा रहा है। यह जिले की नहीं पूरे प्रदेश की समस्या है।
-एनके जैन, डीएमओ, मार्कफेड

कालाबाजारी: कई जगहों पर अधिक दामों में मिल रहा है यूरिया
नाम न छापने की शर्त पर कुछ किसानों द्वारा बताया कि जिले में कई जगह यूरिया की 45 किलो की बोरी के तय रेट 266.50 रुपए की जगह बाजार में कहीं 300 रुपए तो कहीं 320 रुपए तक वसूल किए जा रहे हैं। कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए दुकानदार किसानों को बिल तय रेट का ही दे रहे हैं। वहीं डीएपी 1150 रुपए प्रति 50 किलो का रेट तय किया गया है।

2400 हेक्टेयर में चना, 2500 में मसूर और 450 हेक्टेयर मसूर बोई
जिले में खरीफ फसल से खेत खाली होने के बाद अब रबी की बोवनी किसानों ने शुरू कर दी है। इतना ही नहीं जिले में चने की बोवनी 2400 हेक्टेयर, मसूर की 2500 हेक्टेयर और मटर की 450 और तेबड़ा की बोवनी 380 हेक्टेयर रकबे में की जा चुकी है। इस तरह से 5 हजार 700 हेक्टेयर रकबे में बोवनी की जा चुकी है।

बेगमगंज में 5 दिन से सर्वर डाउन होने की समस्या
नगर में खाद को लेकर समस्या बनी हुई है। पांच दिनों से खाद गोदाम पर रोज ही दोपहर के 12 बजे सर्वर डाउन हाे जाता है। इससे एंट्री नहीं हो पाती अाैर खाद वितरण में भी परेशानी आ रही है। इसके चलते क्षेत्र के किसानों की परेशानियां बड़ी हुई है। जिले के दूसरे क्षेत्रों में किसानों को खाद के लिए मशक्कत करना पड़ रही है ।
खरीफ का ऋण चुकाने पर खाद दे रहीं समितियां
किसानों के मुताबिक खरीफ का ऋण चुकाने के लिए 31 मार्च तक की तारीख तय है लेकिन किसानों से अक्टूबर मेें ही ऋण राशि जमा कराई जा रही है। समय से पहले ऋण जमा करना जरुरी हो गया है। यदि वे ऐसा नहीं करते तो सहकारी समितियों द्वारा उन्हें खाद उपलब्ध कराने से मना किया जा रहा है। इससे किसान या तो बाजार से नहीं ताे मार्कफेड के गोदामाें से नगद में खाद खरीदने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें