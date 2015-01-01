पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पॉजिटिव:गाइडलाइन का पालन न करने से फिर मिले सात नए पॉजिटिव

रायसेन
  • जिले में 1931 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा,1793 मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर घर लौटे

शुक्रवार को 7 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसके बाद संख्या बढ़कर 1931 पर पहुंच गई है ।
सीएमएचओ डॉ दिनेश खत्री के मुताबिक 1793 कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीजों को उपचार उपरांत स्वस्थ्य होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। जिले में कुल 104 एक्टिव केस है जिनका उपचार किया जा रहा है। इनके अतिरिक्त 34 कोरोना पॉजीटिव मरीजों की भोपाल के अस्पतालों में मृत्यु हुई है। जिले में अभी तक कुल 39510 संदिग्ध मरीजों के सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए जिनमें जिले के 1597 तथा जिले से बाहर334 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजीटिव प्राप्त हुई। इसी प्रकार 37810 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव है तथा 148 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट प्रतीक्षित है। इनके अतिरिक्त 231 सैंपल रिजेक्ट हो गए हैं।
त्योहार में भीड़ लेकिन मास्क से दूरी : दो दिन धनतेरस और शनिवार को दीपावली होने से बाजार में लोगों ने जमकर खरीदी की । दुकानों और बाजार मेें भीड़ भी जमा हुई, लेकिन अधिकतर लोगों ने मास्क से दूरी बना ली और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं कर रहे है । त्योहार को देखते हुए पुलिस और प्रशासन ने भी रोकटोक नहीं की, इसलिए कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है ।

