निर्माण में देरी:पोल शिफ्ट करें या पेड़ काटे, 4 माह में तय नहीं कर पाए अफसर, फोरलेन लेट

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • गोपालपुर से सागर रोड टोल नाके तक बनना है फोरलेन सड़क

शहर के अंदर गोपालपुर से सागर रोड स्थित टोल नाके तक फोरलेन सड़क का निर्माण होना है। 31 करोड़ रुपए लागत वाली इस सड़क के निर्माण लिए चार महीने 17 जुलाई पहले वर्क आर्डर भी जारी कर दिया गया है, लेकिन इस अवधि में जमीनी स्तर पर कोई काम ही शुरु नहीं हो पाया है। इसका सड़क का निर्माण जनवरी 2022 तक पूरा हाेना है। निर्माण शुरू नहीं हाेने पर पहले बारिश काे कारण बताया गया। अब मानसून की विदाई काे भी दो महीने का समय बीत गया, लेकिन सड़क निर्माण का काम शुरु नहीं हो पाया। अब जिम्मेदार पहले बिजली के पोल शिफ्ट करने की बात कर रहे हैं तभी सड़क निर्माण का काम शुरु हो पाएगा। पोल शिफ्टंग का काम 2 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया जाना है जो अभी शुरू भी नहीं हो पाया है। इसलिए सड़क निर्माण के इस प्रोजेक्ट में देरी होने लगी है । शहर के अंदर 6.5 किमी लंबी फोरलेन सड़क निर्माण को लेकर पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी खुद कंफ्यूजन में है। नगरपालिका से अनुमति लेकर सड़क के दोनों और लगे 752 पेड़ काटने का काम शुरु किया तो बिजली की लाइन के कारण परेशानी आना शुरु हो गई। इसके बाद कुछ पेड़ काटने के बाद ये काम रोक दिया गया।

जिम्मेदार बोले- अब तीन चरणों में शुरू कर रहे हैं पोल शिफ्टंग का काम
पीडब्यूडी विभाग की ईएंडएम शाखा के अधिकारियों के हिस्से में बिजली संबंधित काम आते हैं। उनके द्वारा ही बिजली के खंभे शिफ्ट करने काम किया जाता है। इस सड़क के पोल भी उन्हें ही शिफ्ट कराना है। इस शाखा के जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 2 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बिजली के खंभे शिफ्ट करने काम शुरु किया जा रहा है। इसे तीन चरणों में किया जाएगा। पहला चरण गोपालपुर से जिला न्यायालय तक, दूसरा चरण न्यायालय से बिजली कंपनी के कार्यालय तक और तीसरा चरण बिजली कंपनी से टोल नाके तक रहेगा।

दूसरे चरण में आएगी अधिक परेशानी, इसलिए बाद मे शिफ्ट होंगे पोल
पोल शिफ्टंग का दूसरे चरण वाला काम बाद में और पहले और तीसरे चरण का काम पहले पूरा किया जाएगा। दूसरा चरण जिला न्यायालय से बिजली कंपनी कार्यालय के बीच का होने से यहां घनी आबादी और अतिक्रमण की समस्या अधिक है। इसका काम बाद में शुरु किया जाएगा। वहीं पहले और तीसरे चरण का काम 3 महीने और दूसरे चरण का काम 6 से 7 महीने में पूरा करने की बात अधिकारी कह रहे हैं। इसके पहले अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए संबंधित एजेंसी से क्लीरिएंस लिया जाएगा।

पोल शिफ्टंग के बाद काटे जाएंगे पेड़, दूर करेंगे रुकावट
^ शहर के अंदर की फोरलेन सड़क निर्माण के लिए बिजली के खंभों को शिफ्ट करने का काम शुरु किया गया है। इसके बाद पेड़ काटे जाएंगे । इस तरह से निर्माण में आ रही रुकावटों को दूर किया जा रहा है। आगामी दिनों में सड़क निर्माण काम गति पकड़ लेगा।
किशन वर्मा, ईई, पीडब्ल्यूडी, रायसेन
पेयजल पाइप लाइन शिफ्टिंग के लिए खोदी जाएगी सड़क
फोरलेन सड़क निर्माण के लिए गोपाल पुर टोल नाके बीच में आने वाली पेयजल सप्लाई लाइन भी सड़क निर्माण के पहले शिफ्ट करना होंगी । इसके लिए सड़क भी खोदी जाएगी। इस काम 3 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया जाना है। इस काम की फाइल अभी स्वीकृति के लिए घूम रही है।
सड़क निर्माण से ये होंगे फायदे
शहर के अंदर फोरलेन सड़क के निर्माण से सबसे अधिक फायदा ट्रैफिक जाम से मुक्ति के तौर पर होगा। संकरी सड़क के कारण लगने वाले जाम से मुक्ति मिलेगी।

