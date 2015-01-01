पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कल से खुलेंगी कक्षाएं:10वीं-12वीं की कक्षाओं में रखना होगी सोशल डिस्टेंस

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्कूलों में काेविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का हाेगा पालन क्योंकि कोरोना से बचाव है जरूरी

बाेर्ड परीक्षाओंं की तैयारियों को लेकर राज्य सरकार ने 18 दिसंबर से 10वीं व 12वीं के लिए नियमित स्कूल खाेलने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। अब इन दाेनाें कक्षाओं की पढ़ाई रेग्युलर होगी। 9वीं व 11वीं के लिए जगह की उपलब्धता के हिसाब से प्राचार्य निर्णय ले सकेंगे। लेकिन काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए पालक सुरक्षा काे प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं।
कक्षाएं खुलने के फैसले पर पालकाें का कहना है कि पहले स्कूलों में काेराेना से बचाव के प्रबंध देखेंगे, इसके बाद निर्णय लेंगे। प्राइवेट स्कूल संचालकों का कहना है कि उनकी तैयारी पूरी है। काेराेना के चलते विद्यार्थियों काे एक बेंच छाेड़कर बैठाया जाएगा। सैनिटाइज, थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग सहित काेविड- 19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन हाेगा। प्रभारी डीईओ एमएल राठौरिया ने कहा कि शासन ने 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक के स्कूल खोलने को लेकर जो दिशा निर्देश जारी किए हैं, उसके अनुसार कक्षाएं संचालित कराई जाएगी। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। सरकार ने नियमित स्कूल खुलने पर भी पालकाें की लिखित सहमति अनिवार्य किया है। जबकि विद्यार्थियों की उपस्थिति काे अनिवार्य नहीं किया गया है।
वर्तमान में 20 फीसदी पालक ही बच्चों काे भेज रहे स्कूल
वर्तमान में सप्ताह में 5 दिन 10वीं, 12वीं और 2 दिन 9वीं, 11वीं की कक्षाएं लग रही है। इनमें 20 प्रतिशत बच्चे पहुंच रहे हैं। काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते पालक बच्चों काे स्कूल भेजने काे तैयार नहीं है। पालकों का कहना है कि बच्चों की सुरक्षा प्राथमिक है। पढ़ाई ताे बाद में हाेती रहेगी। स्कूल में काेराेना से बचाव के उपाय देखने के बाद निर्णय लेंगे। बच्चों की सुरक्षा में चूक भारी पड़ सकती है।

स्कूलों में इन नियमों का करना होगा पालन

  • जिले के सभी स्कूलाें में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक खेलकूद आदि पर रहेगी रोक
  • एसओपी का पालन करते हुए सीमित संख्या में बच्चों काे स्कूल में आमंत्रित किया जा सकेगा।
  • बच्चों की उपस्थिति अनिर्वाय नहीं हाेगी। पालकाें की सहमति से बच्चे स्कूल जाएंगे।
  • 9वीं, 11वीं के लिए विद्यार्थियों दर्ज संख्या, जगह व कक्षाें के मान से प्राचार्य निर्णय ले सकेंगे।
  • ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी रहेगी। जाे स्कूल नहीं आना चाहते वे ऑनलाइन पढ़ सकते हैं।
  • शासकीय व निजी स्कूलों में शत.प्रतिशत स्टाफ मौजूद रहेगा।
  • स्कूलों में प्रार्थना, सामूहिक खेलकूद, स्वीमिंग पूल सहित अन्य गतिविधियों पर राेक रहेगी।
  • बसाें सहित अन्य परिवहन के लिए उपयाेग करने वाले वाहनाें में भौैतिक दूरी हाेगी। वाहनाें काे सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें