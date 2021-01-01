पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो हादसे:सास की रिटायरमेंट पार्टी में जा रहे दामाद की अंधे मोड़ पर टकराई कार, मौत

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक में प्रधान आरक्षक तो दूसरे में महिला मजदूर की मौत

सागर-भोपाल रोड पर मुड़ियाखेड़ा गांव के पास अंधे मोड़ पर पिकअप और कार की आमने सामने जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई, जिसमें अवधपुरी थाना भोपाल में पदस्थ प्रधान आरक्षक की मौत हो गई, जबकि उसकी पत्नी गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई। उन्हें भोपाल रेफर किया गया है। मुड़ियाखेड़ा पर यह अंधा मोड़ है, वहां पर किसी प्रकार का संकेतिक चिन्ह भी नहीं लगा है, जिससे यहां साल भर में 8 से 10 हादसे हो चुके हैं। देवनगर थाना प्रभारी गिरीश दुबे ने बताया कि भोपाल के अवधपुरी थाने में पदस्थ प्रधान आरक्षक चूरामन रावत अपनी पत्नी के साथ कार से सागर जा रहे थे। शाम लगभग 4 बजे मुड़ियाखेड़ा गांव के नजदीक सड़क पर बने मोड़ के पास पिकअप वाहन ने कार में टक्कर मार दी। जिससे कार में सवार प्रधान आरक्षक 54 वर्षीय चूरामन रावत की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई, जबकि उसकी 52 वर्षीय पत्नी यशोदा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गईं। इस हादसे प्रधान आरक्षक का मित्र भी घायल हुआ है, यह तीनों ही सागर जा रहे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि कार में सवार प्रधान आरक्षक चूरामन रावत की सागर ससुराल है। यहां पर सास के नौकरी से रिटायरमेंट उपरांत शनिवार को होने वाले कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए जा रहे थे। इस हादसे में दोनों वाहन बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।

मजदूरों से भरी मैजिक वाहन को कार ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, 10 महिला मजदूर घायल

मंडीदीप/औबेदुल्लागंज| नेशनल हाइवे क्रमांक 12 स्थित सागर स्पिनिंग मिल के मजदूरों से भरे एक ओवरलोड वाहन को कार ने टक्कर मार दी, जिससे महिला श्रमिक 35 वर्षीय वंदना की मौत हो गई, जबकि 10 मजदूर घायल हो गई, उनमें प्रियंका, तुलसा, रजनी, अंजली, बसंती, पिंकी, ममता, भारती, रजनी और शोभा शामिल है। इन सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए भोपाल हमीदिया अस्पताल भेजा गया है। घटना गुरुवार-शक्रवार की रात 12:10 बजे की बताई जा रही है। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी कंपनी के चौकीदार अनिल खरे ने बताया कि सागर फैक्ट्री के सामने एनएच-12 मेन रोड पर जैसे ही मजदूरों का मैजिक वाहन पहुंचा, तभी औबेदुल्लागंज की ओर से आ रही डस्टर कार ने उन्हें अपनी चपेट में ले लिया।

खत्म किया जा सकता है अंधा मोड़: राकेश मित्तल
इंजीनियर राकेश मित्तल ने बताया कि सड़क मार्ग पर मुडियाखेड़ा के पास अंधा मोड़ है। साथ ही यहां की पुलिया भी क्षतिग्रस्त है और खाई जैसी है। जिसके कारण वाहन अनियंत्रित होकर आपस मे टकरा जाते है। सड़क को सीधा करके इस मोड़ को खत्म भी किया जा सकता है। साथ ही पुलिया की मरम्मत भी होना बहुत जरूरी है।

