7 डॉक्टर, 10 नर्स आईं:शिशु राेग, नेत्र राेग के 2-2, ईएनटी, हड्डी गायनिक व एनेस्थीसिया के विशेषज्ञ आए

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • अगस्त 2021 तक जिला अस्पताल में बढ़ेंगी जरूरी सुविधाएं

आने वाले समय में जिले में स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में सुधार की संभावना बन रही है। इसकी शुरुआत जिला अस्पताल से हो चुकी है, इस अस्पताल में लंबे समय से खाली पदों पर डॉक्‍टरों की पदस्थापना की गई है। इतना ही नहीं गैरतगंज और सिलवानी के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को सिविल अस्पताल का दर्जा मिल गया है। इससे आने वाले समय में इन दाेनाें अस्पतालों में डॉक्‍टरों सहित अन्य पैरामेडिकल स्टॉफ बढ़ जाएगा, जिससे लोगों को इलाज के लिए भोपाल और सागर जाने से मुक्ति मिल जाएगी। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री एवं सांची विधायक डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी जिले में अत्याधुनिक चिकित्सा सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने के लिए अपने स्तर पर भी प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसी का परिणाम है कि प्रदेश में होने वाली डॉक्‍टरों की नई भर्ती के बाद रायसेन जिले के लिए नए डॉक्टर मिल रहे हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं में भी इजाफा हाे रहा है।

3 माह के दौरान सात नए डॉक्टरों के ज्वाइन करने के साथ ही कोविड आईसीयू शुरू हुआ
जिला अस्पताल में तीन माह के दौरान सात नए डाक्टर मिले हैं, जिसमें दो शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ, दो नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, एक नाक- कान गला रोग विशेषज्ञ, एक हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ, एक महिला डाक्टर और एक एनेस्थीसिया डाक्टर शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही जिला अस्पताल के आपरेशन थिएटर में सुविधाएं बढ़ाए जाने के बाद डॉ. शैलेंद्र झारिया द्वारा मरीजों के आपरेशन यहां पर प्रारंभ कर दिए हैं। यहां पर सभी प्रकार सर्जरी प्रारंभ होने से अब मरीजों को यहीं पर आपरेशन की सुविधा मिलने लगी है, जिससे लोगों की इलाज को लेकर परेशानियां दूर हो गई है। इससे पहले जिला अस्पताल में सर्व सुविधायुक्त कोविड आईसीयू प्रारंभ हो चुका है।

अब बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं मिलने लगी हैं
^जिला अस्पताल में लंबे समय से डॉक्टरों के पद खाली थे। हाल ही में सात नए डाक्टर मिले हैं। एक महिला डाक्टर की पदस्थापना भी हुई है। 10 स्टॉफ नर्सों ने भी आमद दी है। अब अस्पताल में बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधाएं लोगों को मिलना प्रारंभ हो गई हैं।
- डॉ. एके शर्मा, सिविल सर्जन, जिला अस्पताल रायसेन

350 बेड वाले भवन का निर्माण कार्य भी अंतिम चरण में पहुंचा
पीआईयू के एसडीओ आरपी दुरापे ने बताया कि जिला अस्पताल में 350 बिस्तर का भवन निर्माण का काम अंतिम चरण में चल रहा है । अब अस्पताल के चारों तरफ आरसीसी सड़क और नाली निर्माण का काम इसी महीने प्रारंभ होना है। इसके अलावा ब्लड बैंक के सामने वाली जमीन पर पेवर ब्लाक लगाए जाएंगे। जबकि अस्पताल के परिसर में बने पार्क को भी पूरी तरह से नया स्वरुप दिया जाएगा। जिला अस्पताल में पार्किंग के लिए स्थान बनाया जा रहा है। इस तरह के बदलाव यहां पर आने वाले समय में किए जाने हैं, जिसका काम युद्घ स्तर पर चल रहा है। उनका प्रयास है कि 15 अगस्त 2021 तक यह काम पूरा कर लिया जाए। इस तरह आने वाले समय में यह जिला अस्पताल भोपाल के हमीदिया अस्पताल की तरह दिखाई देने लगेगा।

