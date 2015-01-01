पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:दो एलईडी स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित होंगे मतगणना के चरणवार परिणाम, सुरक्षा में लगेंगे 300 जवान

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • 15 प्रत्याशियों में से आज होगा सांची विधानसभा के विधायक का फैसला
  • 365 मतदान केंद्र होने से 27 राउंड में की जाएगी मतगणना, फिर जारी होगा नतीजा

सांची विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए शहर के पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरु होगी। 3 नवंबर काे हुए मतदान के बाद 15 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला ईवीएम में बंद है, जो मताें की गिनती के बाद आज सामने आएगा। अनंतिम परिणाम के बाद चुने हुए विधायक की घोषणा की जाएगी।

हालांकि मुख्य मुकाबला भाजपा के डॉ प्रभुराम चौधरी और कांग्रेस के मदनलाल चौधरी के बीच है। मतगणना के लिए 135 कर्मचारियों की डयूटी लगाई गई है। इनमें 45 कर्मचारी मतगणना का काम करेंगे और 90 कर्मचारी उनकी सहायता में तैनात रहेंगे। मतगणना के दाैरान सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की कमान एएसपी की हाथ रहेगी। वहीं डीएसपी, टीआई सहित 300 पुलिस कर्मचारी सुबह 5 बजे से तैनात किए जाएंगे। स्ट्रांग रुम सुबह 6 बजे खोला जाएगा और 8 बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी। सुबह 8.30 तक पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गणना अलग से लगाई गईं 4 टेबलों पर की जाएगी। 8.30 बजे के बाद ईवीएम से भी मतगणना शुरू कर दी जाएगी। चरणवार परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे। इनके प्रदर्शन के लिए कॉलेज परिसर के अंदर और बाहर एक-एक एलईडी लगाई गईं हैं।

गणना के लिए हर टेबल पर होंगे तीन कर्मचारी
प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक, मतगणना सहायक, अतिरिक्त गणना सहायक (माईक्रो आर्ब्जबर) के द्वारा गणना कार्य किया जाएगा। ईवीएम मतगणना के लिए दो कक्ष आरक्षित किए गए हैं जिनमें 14 टेबल लगाई जाएंगी। कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्रत्येक कक्ष में 7-7 टेबल लगाई जाएंगी। एक टेबल पर तीन कर्मचारी होंगे जिसमें एक गणना सुपरवाइजर, एक गणना सहायक तथा माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर होगा। गिनती 26 राउंड में होगी। 27वंे राउंड में सिर्फ एक ईवीएम की गणना होगी।

मतगणना स्थल पर प्रवेश के लिए इन्हें रहेगी पात्रता
मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी कार्यालय द्वारा स्पष्ट किया गया है कि प्रत्याशी, उनके निर्वाचन अभिकर्ता एवं मतगणना अभिकर्ता मतगणना कक्ष में आयोग के निर्देशों के अनुसार उपस्थित रह सकते हैं। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा कोविड-19 के दौरान आम चुनाव, उप चुनाव संचालन की गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक कंट्रोल यूनिट से परिणाम प्रदर्शन बड़ी स्क्रीन पर प्रदर्शित किया जा सकता है ताकि बड़ी संख्या में मतगणना एजेंटों के एक साथ एकत्रित होने से बचा जा सके।
मतगणना के एक दिन पहले प्रत्याशियों ने भगवान की पूजा कर जीत के लिए की प्रार्थना

सुबह जीत के लिए प्रार्थना की फिर लाेगाेंे से मिले डॉ. प्रभुराम चौधरी

भाजपा प्रत्याशी और प्रदेश सरकार में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ प्रभुराम चौधरी मतगणना के एक दिन पहले भोपाल में रहे। हालांकि वे देर रात को रायसेन पहुंच गए। उन्होंने सुबह के समय पूजा कर भगवान से जीत के लिए प्रार्थना की। वे सामान्य दिनों की तरह ही कार्यकर्ता और आम लोगों से मिलते रहे। डॉ चौधरी के मुताबिक वे अपनी जीत को लेकर पूरी तरह से आश्वस्त हैं । उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने लोगों की जिस करत से सेवा की है उससेें जीत का पूरा भरोसा है ।

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मदनलाल चौधरी ने नीलकंठ महादेव का किया अभिषेक

कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मदनलाल चौधरी मतगणना के एक दिन पहले सोमवार को पूजा पाठ में लगे रहे। सुबह 6 बजे उन्होंने हरदौट के नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर में शिवाभिषेक किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने हरदौट के श्रीराम जानकी मंदिर में हनुमानजी के दर्शन किए। फिर वे गढ़ी पहुंचे यहां उन्होंने मावलखोह मंदिर में दर्शन भगवान के दर्शन किए। रायसेन आते समय वे खंडेरा वाली माता मंदिर पहुंचे और वहां भी दर्शन कर वे रायसेन पहुंचे और रात्रि विश्राम किया।
मतगणना के कारण आज बंद रहेगी कृषि उपज मंडी
सांची विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना 10 नवंबर को सरकारी पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में की जाएगी। शहर की कृषि उपज मंडी समिति के सचिव करुणेश तिवारी ने बताया कि सांची विधानसभा उपचुनाव की मतगणना होने पर मंडी में नीलामी कार्य बंद रहेगा। उन्होंने किसानों से 10 नवंबर को मंडी में नीलामी कार्य बंद होने से अपनी कृषि उपज विक्रय के लिए नहीं लाने का अनुरोध किया है।


