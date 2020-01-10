पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुल गए स्कूल:सैनिटाइजर से धुलाए छात्रों के हाथ, 1 बेंच पर 1 को बैठाया

रायसेन13 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षकों ने स्कूल पहुंचे बच्चों को दिया मार्गदर्शन और जमा करवाए पालकों के सहमति पत्र

22 मार्च से बंद चल रहे स्कूल पांच माह बाद सोमवार से फिर से खुल गए है, लेकिन स्कूल में पहले दिन कम संख्या में ही छात्र-छात्राएं पहुंचे । कहीं पर 10 तो कहीं पर 40 से अधिक बच्चे स्कूल पहुंचे । स्कूल आए इन बच्चों को सोशल डिस्टेंस के अनुरुप कक्षाओं में बैठाया गया । एक बैंच पर एक ही छात्र को बैठाया गया । इतना ही नहीं स्कूल के गेट पर ही उनके हाथों को सैनिटाइजर से धुलवाया गया ।

स्कूल भवन में कक्षाओं को किया कीटाणु मुक्त : 21 सितंबर से 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक की कक्षाओं के लिए स्कूल खोलने संबंधी शासन के आदेश आने के बाद स्कूल प्रबंधन द्वारा अपने स्तर पर व्यवस्थाएं जुटाई गई । कोविड के नियमों का पालन करने के लिए प्रत्येक कक्षा को सैनिटाइज करवाया गया ।

छात्रों से जमा करवाए गए सहमति पत्र : पहले दिन जो भी छात्र-छात्राएं आए थे, उनसे अपने पालकों के सहमति पत्र स्कूल में जमा करवाए गए । इसके बाद ही उन्हें स्कूल में प्रवेश दिया गया । कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल की छात्रा वैशाली प्रजापति ने बताया कि वह विषयों में आ रही कठिनाइयों को लेकर टीचरों से मार्गदर्शन लेने के लिए आई । ऑन लाइन पढ़ाई करने में काफी दिक्कत आती है । गांव में नेटवर्क नहीं मिलता है ।

कोविड के नियमों का रखा है पूरा ध्यान

कोविड की गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रखकर स्कूल को खोला गया । छात्राओं को कक्षा में बैठाने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखा गया है । पहले सभी छात्राओं के हाथ सैनिटाइज करवाए गए है । जिनके पास मास्क नहीं थे, उन्हें मास्क भी दिए गए हैं ।
हृदेश दुबे, प्रभारी प्राचार्य कन्या हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल रायसेन

0
