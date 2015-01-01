पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छाने से रात का 4.7 और दिन का 2.2 डिग्री बढ़ा तापमान

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • पांच दिन तक बादल छाए रहने से हो सकती है हल्की बारिश

शहर में पड़ रही ठंड से शुक्रवार को कुछ राहत मिली । इस तरह से बीते दिनों से रोज ही तापमान में आ रही गिरावट रुक गई और तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होने लगी । एक दिन में रात के तापमान में 4.7 डिग्री और दिन के तापमान में 2.2 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज हुई है । इससे वातावरण में ठंड के जगह गर्मी महसूस होती रही । लोगों को पंखों को सहारा लेना पड़ा । सीहोर मौसम केंद्र के मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसएस तोमर के मुताबिक लगातार पूर्व से हवा चलने के कारण ऐसा हो रहा है । वहीं बादल छाने से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है ।
मौसम में आगे क्या- हो सकती है हल्की बारिश
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एसएस तोमर के मुताबिक बादल छाए रहने के कारण आगामी पांच दिनों में हल्की बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है । यह बारिश मावठा कही जाएगी जो खेती के लिहाज से बहुत ही फायदेमंद होगी । बादल छाए रहने से चने में इल्लियां लगने और गेहूं में जड़ माहू लगने की संभावना रहेगी।

ऐसे कम हुआ रात का पारा
तारीख न्यूनतम अधिकतम
8नवंबर 10.50 29.60 9 नवंबर 10.00 29.00
10 नवंबर 9.80 27.00
11नवंबर 9.50 27.40
12 नवंबर 10.80 27.60
13 नवंबर 15.50 30.00

