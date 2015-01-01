पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनपद पंचायत:राशि निकाली पर सड़क नहीं बनवाई, दोषी सचिव निलंबित

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम पंचायत बम्होरी का मामला, शिकायत होने पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ ने कराई थी जांच

जनपद पंचायत सिलवानी की ग्राम पंचायत बम्होरी के तत्कालीन सचिव तखत सिंह ने एक ही सड़क के नाम पर दो बार राशि निकाल ली । जांच हुई तो सचिव उसमें दोषी पाया गया है । इस अधार पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ पीसी शर्मा ने उक्त सचिव को निलंबित करने के आदेश कर दिए है, हालांकि इस मामले में पंचायत के सरपंच पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं गई है । जबकि निर्माण कार्य को लेकर जो भी राशि निकलती है, वह सरपंच के हस्ताक्षर और ओटीपी मिलने के बाद ही निकल सकती है । निलंबन के बाद उक्त पंचायत सचिव का मुख्यालय जनपद पंचायत बाड़ी नियत किया गया है। वर्तमान में यह सचिव ग्राम पंचायत पड़रिया खुर्द में पदस्थ है । ग्राम पंचायत बम्होरी के तत्कालीन सचिव तखत सिंह ने कस्बा बम्होरी में योगेश सोनी के मकान से लेकर पीपल तक सीसी सड़क की मंजूरी करवा कर उसकी राशि निकाल ली । इसके बाद पंचायत सचिव ने सीसी सड़क सह नाली निर्माण के नाम पर प्रदीप जैन के मकान से मेन रोड तक निर्माण कार्य कराने के लिए 15 मई 2019 को 2 लाख 83 हजार की राशि स्वीकृत कराई । इसके अलावा प्रदीप जैन के मकान से पीएचई की तरफ वाली सड़क निर्माण के लिए 26 जनवरी 2019 को 5 लाख 36 हजार की राशि मंजूर कराई । पंचायत सचिव ने एक ही सड़क की दो अलग- अलग तरीके से तकनीकी स्वीकृति कराकर राशि का आहरण कर लिया । जब यह जानकारी गांव के लोगों को लगी तो उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत जिला पंचायत सीईओ से कर दी । शिकायत के बाद सीईओ द्वारा एक दल गठित कर मामले की जांच कराई । इस जांच में एक ही सड़क की राशि दो बार निकालना पाया गया । जांच दल के प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ पीसी शर्मा ने ग्राम पंचायत बम्होरी के तत्कालीन सचिव तखत सिंह को निलंबित करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं ।

अनियमितता पर सचिव को किया है निलंबित
^ग्राम पंचायत बम्होरी के तत्कालीन सचिव तखत सिंह को वित्तीय अनियमितता का दोषी पाए जाने पर निलंबित किया गया है । निलंबन के बाद सचिव का मुख्यालय जनपद पंचायत बाड़ी किया गया है ।
रश्मि चौहान, सीईओ जनपद पंचायत सिलवानी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें