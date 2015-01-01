पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Raisen
  • The Election Of Panch sarpanch Will Be Done By Valet Paper, The President Of The Body And Councilor Will Be Elected From EVM

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्रि-स्तरीय चुनाव:पंच-सरपंच का चुनाव वैलेट पेपर से तो निकाय के अध्यक्ष व पार्षद का चुनाव ईवीएम से होगा

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बार अंग्रेजी अल्फाबेट के क्रम से आएंगे अभ्यर्थियों के नाम

जिले भर में त्रि-स्तरीय पंचायत और नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर तैयारियां प्रारंभ हो चुकी है।इन चुनावों में इस बार कई प्रकार के बदलाव भी देखने को मिलेंगे। इस बार हिंदी वर्णमाला के स्थान पर अभ्यर्थियों के नाम अंग्रेजी अल्फाबेट के क्रम के अनुसार तय किए जाएंगे। सरपंच और पंचों के चुनाव जहां वैलेट पेपर से होंगे, तो वहीं जनपद पंचायत और जिला पंचायत सदस्यों के अलावा नगरीय निकाय के अध्यक्ष व पार्षदों के चुनाव ईवीएम से होंगे । यह चुनाव संभवतः जनवरी माह में संभावित है । उस लिहाज से प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर पर तैयारियां भी प्रारंभ कर दी है । चुनाव को लेकर कर्मचारियों के प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जाने लगा है, ताकि यह चुनाव व्यवस्थित और पारदर्शिता के साथ संपन्न कराए जा सकें । 25 नवंबर से 24 दिसंबर तक प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं फार्म, दावे व आपत्ति : भारत निर्वाचन आयोग एवं मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी मप्र भोपाल द्वारा 1 जनवरी 2021 की अर्हता तिथि के आधार पर फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 कार्यक्रम जारी किया गया है। जिसके तहत फार्म, दावे आपत्ति प्रस्तुत करने की अवधि 25 नवंबर से 24 दिसंबर 2020 निर्धारित की गई है। फोटो निर्वाचक नामावली के विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 के तहत 12 दिसंबर, 13 दिसंबर, 19 दिसंबर व 20 दिसंबर को विशेष कैम्प आयोजित किए जाएंगे।

दावेदारों ने क्षेत्र में मिलना जुलना भी कर दिया प्रारंभ
जिले में तीन नगर पालिका और 8 नगर परिषद है। जबकि 498 ग्राम पंचायतें है । मंडीदीप नगर पालिका को छोड़कर शेष सभी नगरीय निकायों में चुनाव होना है । इन स्थानों से चुनाव लड़ने वाले दावेदार भी सक्रिय हो गए है, जिन्होंने से लोगों से मिलना जुलना भी प्रारंभ कर दिया है । साथ ही वे लोगों की समस्याएं भी हल करवाने में जुट गए है, ताकि उन्हें चुनाव में फायदा मिल सके ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें