लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज:केसीसी सीमा बढ़ाने बैंक से प्रबंधक मांगी 18000 रुपए की रिश्वत, पैसे ड्राइवर को देने को कहा, लोकायुक्त ने पकड़ा

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • केतौघान निवासी निवासी राम लोधी ने लोकायुक्त में की थी शिकायत

केतौघान निवासी दो किसान भाइयों की किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड की लिमिट बढ़ाने के लिए 18000 हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांगने वाले बैंक प्रबंधक पर लोकायुक्त पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मप्र ग्रामीण बैंक सिलारी खुर्द के प्रबंधक अंकित मिश्रा ने दाेनाें किसानाें से रिश्वत की राशि अपने ड्राइवर को देने के लिए कहा था। शिकायत पर लोकायुक्त की टीम दोपहर 2.30 बजे सिलारी गांव पहुंची। वहां बैंक प्रबंधक मिश्रा के ड्राइवर हेमंत धाकड़ ने बैंक से बाहर आकर किसान छोटेराम लोधी से 18000 रुपए लेकर अपनी जेब में रख लिए। रिश्वत की राशि लेकर ड्राइवर हेमंत बैंक प्रबंधक अंकित मिश्रा पास पहुंच गया। लोकायुक्त भोपाल के डीएसपी संजय जैन ने बताया कि जब ड्राइवर हेमंत धाकड़ के हाथ धुलवाए गए तो रंग गुलाबी हो गया। वहीं हेमंत ने बताया कि अंकित मिश्रा ने ही उससे पैसे लेने के लिए कहा था। इस मामले में कार्रवाई के बाद आराेपी शाखा प्रबंधक पुत्र सुभाष मिश्रा 27 वर्ष हाल निवासी उदयपुरा स्थाई निवासी लश्कर ग्वालियर पर भ्रष्टाचर निवारण अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया। ड्रायवर हेमंत धाकड़ निवासी ग्राम कोश बरेली, उदयपुरा को सह आरोपी बनाया गया है। यह कार्रवाई दोपहर 3 बजे से लेकर रात 8 बजे तक चलती रही। इसमें एसआई नीलम पटवा सहित 10 पुलिस कर्मचारी शामिल रहे।

यह है मामला
छोटे राम लोधी पुत्र शुम्मा लाल लोधी निवासी केतौघान ने 27 अक्टूबर को लोकायुक्त कार्यालय में एसपी से मामले की शिकायत की थी कि गांव में उसकी और भाई खेमचंद की 4-4 एकड़ मिलाकर कुल 8 एकड़ कृषि भूमि हैं। इसके किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड के लिए मप्र ग्रामीण बैंक शाखा सिलारी खुर्द रायसेन में आवेदन किया था। मैनेजर लिमिट बढ़ाने 18000 की रिश्वत मांग रहे हैं।

