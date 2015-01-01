पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपदा प्रबंधन का फैसला:रात नौ बजे बंद होगा बाजार, शादी में एक समय में 100 लोग ही हो सकते हैं शामिल

रायसेन4 घंटे पहले
  • गुमाश्ता एक्ट के तहत सप्ताह में एक दिन पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा बाजार

जिले में एक बार फिर से कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। इसकी रोकथाम को लेकर जिला स्तरीय आपदा प्रबंधन समूह ने कई ठोस निर्णय लिए है । जिनके अनुसार शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोग एक साथ नहीं एकत्रित नहीं हो सकेंगे । इतना ही नहीं रात में शादी विवाह में होने वाले अन्य रीति रिवाज में गिने चुने लोग ही उपस्थित रह सकेंगे । इसके अलावा जिले भर में रात 9 बजे तक बाजार में दुकानों को बंद करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया है । इस बैठक में कलेक्टर उमाशंकर भार्गव ने अधिकारियों को भी सख्ती से निर्देशों का पालन करवाने के आदेश दिए हैं । जिले में दो दिन के भीतर कोरोना से दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। दो दिन पहले बरेली के एक शिक्षक की मौत हुई थी, अब रायसेन शहर में एक 46 वर्षीय महिला की मौत कोरोना से हुई है । इसके साथ ही कोरोना से जिले भर में 39 लोग अपनी जान गवां चुके है । मंगलवार को 18 नए मरीज मिले है ।

दुकानदार और ग्राहकों पर होगी सख्ती मास्क नहीं लगाया तो 100 रुपए जुर्माना
बाजार में दुकानदार और ग्राहकों पर भी सख्ती की जाएगी । यदि कोई दुकानदार और ग्राहक बिना मास्क के मिलता है तो उस पर 100 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा । आपदा प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में कलेक्टर श्री भार्गव ने अधिकारियों को बाजार में भ्रमण कर कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क लगाए जाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन सुनिश्चित कराने के निर्देश दिए। बिना मास्क के आने वाले ग्राहकों को सामान नहीं देने की समझाइश दुकानदारों को देने के लिए कहा है ।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2046 पर पहुंचा
पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2046 पर पहुंच गया है । 1882 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। बैठक में अपर कलेक्टर अनिल डामोर, सीईओ पीसी शर्मा, सीएमएचओ दिनेश खत्री, सिविल सर्जन डॉ एके शर्मा, डॉ एसी अग्रवाल, होमगार्ड कमाण्डेन्ट नीलमणि लाड़िया, सीएमओ आरडी शर्मा उपस्थित थे।

जिले में अब नहीं लगाए जाएंगे हाट बाजार
कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए जिले भर में हाट बाजार नहीं लगाए जाने का भी फैसला लिया गया है । साथ ही रात 9 बजे तक बाजार बंद कराने के संबंध में निर्देश दिए गए है। साथ ही सम्पूर्ण जिले में गुमाश्ता एक्ट के तहत सप्ताह में एक दिन अनिवार्य रूप से दुकानें बंद कराया जाना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।
कचरा वाहन से किया जाएगा जागरूक
गली- मोहल्लों में कचरा लेने जाने वाले वाहन से एनाउंसमेंट कराकर लोगों को मास्क पहनने, सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखने और बार- बार हाथ धोने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा । कलेक्टर ने नपा सीएमओ को इसके निर्देश दिए है । साथ ही कृषि मंडी में व्यापारियों और किसानों को मास्क लगवा कर ही नीलामी करवाने के निर्देश दिए है ।

