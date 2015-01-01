पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत मिलेगी:छह महीने पहले हटाए गए हाथ ठेले फिर से लगे एसडीएम बोले- आज से नई मंडी में करेंगे शिफ्ट

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सब्जी मंडी में 80 नई दुकानों में से महज 6 दुकानें ही हो पाईं नीलाम
  • हाथ ठेले हटने से शहर में दीपावली की खरीदारी होगी आसान

शहर में अब लोगों को दीपावली की खरीदारी करना बीते सालों की तुलना में आसान रहेगा। ऐसा इसलिए कि 3 नवंबर को मतदान होने के बाद 5 नवंबर से नगरपालिका ने सड़कों से सब्जी और फलों के हाथ ठेले नई मंडी में शिफ्ट करने को लेकर एनाउंसमेंट शुरू करा दिया गया। इस तरह का एनाउंसमेंट दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। एसडीएम एलके खरे के मुताबिक शनिवार को शहर की सड़कों से सब्जी और फलों के हाथ ठेले नई मंडी परिसर में शिफ्ट कराने के लिए कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शहर की सड़कों पर करीब 200 से अधिक सब्जी और फलों के हाथ ठेले खड़े करके व्यवसाय किया जा रहा है। छह महीने पहले नगरपालिका ने इंडियन चौराहे से लेकर उद्योग विभाग तक करीब 60 से अधिक हाथ ठेले और पक्के अतिक्रमण जेसीबी चलाकर हटवाए गए थे। इसमें संयम सागर मार्ग भी शामिल हैं। करीब दो महीने तक रोकटोक भी की जाती रही। इससे सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं ने यहां हाथ ठेलों यहां खड़े नहीं किए गए। इसके बाद रोकटोक बंद हो गई और फिर हाथ ठेले पहले की तरह ही यहां खड़े किए जाने लगे। इन दिनों नई मंडी परिसर में धान की तुलाई की जा रही है। इससे वहां भी हाथ ठेले शिफ्ट कराने पर समस्या आ सकती है।

लागत अधिक बताकर नहीं खरीदी दुकानें
नगर पालिका ने नई सब्जी मंडी में जो 80 दुकानें तैयार कराई हैं। एक समिति बनाकर उन दुकानों को लागत मूल्य तय किया गया। समिति ने इनमें से प्रत्येक दुकान का लागत मूल्य 1 लाख 10 हजार रुपए तय किया। सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं की सुविधा के लिए इन दुकानों के नंबर ड्रा के माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराने के लिए कई बार प्रयास किए गए, लेकिन महज 6 सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने ही दुकानें खरीदी हैं। जबकि अन्य सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने अधिक कीमत बताकर नीलामी प्रक्रिया में भाग ही नहीं लिया।

पहले किए गए प्रयास होते रहे असफल
शहर में कई सालों से सब्जी और फल विक्रेताओं के ठेले नई मंडी में शिफ्ट करने के प्रयास किए जाते रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं सब्जी विक्रेताओं के साथ बैठकें कर उनकी समस्या के समाधान के लिए आश्वासन दिए गए और काम भी कराए गए। लेकिन सब्जी विक्रेता वहां बिक्री न होने की बात कहकर शिफ्ट नहीं हुए। उन्होंने यह भी शर्त रखी की यदि वे नई मंडी में शिफ्ट होते हैं, तो शहर में हाथ ठेलों से फेरी लगाकर सब्जी बेचने पर भी प्रतिबंध लगाना होगा।

मंडी परिसर में शिफ्ट कराएंगे

^शहर की सड़कों पर खड़े किए जाने वाले सब्जी और फलों के हाथ ठेले हटाने के लिए दो दिन से एनाउंसमेंट कराया जा रहा है। अब शनिवार को कार्रवाई कर इन हाथ ठेलों को स्थाई तौर पर नई मंडी परिसर में शिफ्ट कराया जाएगा। एलके खरे, एसडीएम, रायसेन

रुकावट : उप चुनाव को लेकर रुक गई थी ठेलों की शिफ्टिंग
नई सब्जी मंडी में शहर की सड़कों पर खड़े होने वाले हाथ ठेलों की शिफ्टिंग करने की प्लानिंग और प्रयास काफी दिनों से चल रहे हैं। लेकिन सांची विधानसभा उप चुनाव के मद्देनजर यह काम रुक गया था। शिफ्टिंग से मतदाताओं के नाराज होने के डर से ऐसा किया गया था। लेकिन 3 नवंबर को मतदान होने के बाद अब फिर से प्रयास शुरू कर दिए गए हैं।
80 दुकानें में से 6 नीलाम
बस स्टैंड के पास शहर में नई सब्जी मंडी बनाई गई हैं। हालांकि यहां चबूतरों का निर्माण कई सालों पहले हो चुका था। सब्जी विक्रेता यहां शिफ्ट होने के लिए तैयार ही नहीं हुए। यहां सुविधाओं की कमी बताई जाने लगी। फिर नगरपालिका और प्रशासन ने यहां सुविधाएं बढ़ाने के लिए चबूतरों पर टीन शेड और दीवारें खड़ी कर दुकानों को निर्माण करा दिया। इस तरह से 80 दुकानें वहां तैयार हो चुकी हैं। जबकि 40 दुकानों में अभी कुछ काम बाकी है। तैयार दुकानों में से 6 दुकानों की ही नीलामी हो पाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें