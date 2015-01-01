पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व:महिलाओं ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया, मिश्र तालाब पर दीपों की रोशनी से जगमगाए गन्ने से सजाए मंडप

रायसेन3 घंटे पहले
  • चार दिन से चल रहे छठ पर्व का शनिवार को सूर्य उपासना के साथ हुआ समापन

उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही चार दिन से चल रहे छठ महापर्व का समापन हो गया। एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार काे भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया था। उगते सूर्य की उपासना करने के लिए महिलाएं शनिवार की सुबह 4.30 बजे से ही मिश्र तालाब पर आ गई थीं। उन्होंने गन्ने से मंडप सजाकर उसमें घर से टोकरी में रखकर लाए गए विभिन्न प्रकार के फलों और पकवानों को रखा। इसके बाद दीप जलाकर छठ मैय्या की पूजा की। इस दौरान बच्चे अतिशबाजी चलाते रहे, जिससे मिश्र तालाब का क्षेत्र रंगबिरंगी अतिशबाजी से रोशन होता दिखाई दिया । वहीं पूरे परिसर मे छठ मैय्या के गीत भी गूंजते रहे। पंडित रमेश तिवारी ने विधि-विधान से पूजा संपन्न कराई।

एक-दूसरे के माथे पर लगाया सिंदूर
छठ पर्व की पूजा के बाद भोजपुरी समाज की महिलाओं ने एक-दूसरे के माथे पर सिंदूर लगाया । ताकि उनके पति की उम्र लंबी हो। इसके बाद महिलाओं ने एक दूसरे को छठ पर्व की शुभकामनाएं भी दी।

महिलाओं ने रखा 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत
चार दिन के इस पर्व में महिलाओं ने 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास रखा। भोजपुरी समाज की लीलादेवी, सरिता सिंह, रेखा सिंह और बबीता सिंह ने बताया कि छठ सभी जातियों और धर्मों को जोड़ने वाला महापर्व है।

