मलबे में दबने से मौत:फैक्ट्री में छज्जा तोड़ते समय नीचे गिरने से मजदूर की मौत

रायसेनएक घंटा पहले
  • कंपनी प्रबंधन ने मृतक की पत्नी काे नाैकरी, बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च उठाने की बात कही

औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित बालाजी तेल कंपनी में एक मजदूर की ऊंचाई से गिरकर मलबे में दबने से मौत हो गई। फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन के लाेग गंभीर घायल मजदूर को उपचार के लिए शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। सतलापुर थाना पुलिस ने कंपनी के विरुद्ध लापरवाही का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। सतलापुर थाना प्रभारी राजेश तिवारी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को बालाजी तेल कंपनी प्रबंधन द्वारा दो मजदूरों विनोद आठले और विक्रम अहिरवार को लेकर छज्जा तुड़वाने का काम कराया जा रहा था। इसी बीच दोपहर करीब ढाई से तीन बजे के बीच ड्रिल मशीन से छज्जा तोड़ते समय 29 वर्षीय विनोद नीचे गिर गया जिससे उसकी घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मृतक के साथी मजदूर विक्रम की शिकायत पर कंपनी प्रबंधन के विरुद्ध प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध किया है। इधर कंपनी के संचालक विकास अग्रवाल ने बताया कि घटना दुखद है। हमने मजदूर को सुरक्षा उपकरण उपलब्ध कराए थे, लेकिन इसके बाद भी घटना घटित हो गई। मुआवजे के रूप में हमने मृतक की पत्नी को नौकरी देने और उसकी 6 वर्षीय बेटी की लालन- पालन के साथ पढ़ाई का खर्चा और अंतिम संस्कार के लिए नगद राशि देने की बात कही है ।

