पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का असर:इस बार न रामलीला का मंचन होगा, न मेला लगेगा

रायसेन30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिर्फ गणेश जी की स्थापना की गई, 20 दिन में संक्रमित कम निकले तो रावण दहन हो सकेगा

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण शहर में 103 साल से आयोजित होता आ रहा श्रीरामलीला मेला को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। जबकि हर साल रामलीला मैदान पर एक माह तक मेला भरता था और मैदान पर रामलीला का मंचन होता था ।

इस बार सिर्फ सांकेतिक रुप से रामलीला मैदान पर श्रीगणेशजी महाराज की पूजा अर्चना कर उनकी स्थापना कर दी गई है। यदि 20 दिन बाद कोरोना संक्रमण कुछ कम होता है तो प्रशासन से मार्गदर्शन लेकर रामलीला मैदान पर रावण दहन किया जा सकेगा । नहीं तो सिर्फ जय महावीर के मुखोटे और राम दरबार को लाकर रामलीला का समापन कर दिया जाएगा ।

पूजा अर्चना कर भगवान श्रीगणेश जी महाराज की स्थापना की
मंगलवार को श्रीरामलीला मेला समिति के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश चतुर्वेदी, बद्री प्रसाद पाराशर, गिरजेश शर्मा, अनिल चौरसिया, लीला सोनी, हल्ला महाराज, राजेश पंथी सहित अन्य सदस्यों ने भगवान श्रीगणेश जी महाराज की रामलीला मैदान पर पूजा अर्चना कर उनकी स्थापना कराई ।

दो जनवरी को होगा अखंड रामायण पाठ
श्रीरामलीला मेला समिति के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस बार रामलीला मेला को स्थगित कर दिया गया है । सांकेतिक रुप से भगवान श्री गणेश जी की स्थापना की गई है । हर साल की तरह मेला समापन के 20 दिन बाद 2 जनवरी को अखंड रामायण पाठ को बैठाया जाएगा । 3 जनवरी को पाठ का समापन होगा । इसलिए जय महावीर का मुखौटा अपनी परंपरा के अनुसार यहां पर आएगा । यदि संक्रमण को लेकर हालात ठीक रहते है तो ही रावण का दहन कराया जाएगा ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें