किन्नरों के बीच क्षेत्र विवाद:क्षेत्र के विवाद को लेकर किन्नरों के दो गुट झगड़े, एफआईआर

रायसेन5 घंटे पहले
  • उदयपुरा के किन्नर बरेली में मांग रहे थे बधाई

नगर में गुरुवार को किन्नरों के बीच क्षेत्र विवाद को लेकर झगड़ा हो गया दोनों पक्ष ने थाने पहुंचकर एक दूसरे के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। उदयपुरा में रहने वाले चंदू किन्नर, सुंदरी किन्नर और सुनीता किन्नर के द्वारा नगर में बधाई वसूली गई। इसका नगर के नीलू किन्नर, परवीन किन्नर और गुरु रूपा बाई किन्नर द्वारा विरोध किया गया। इस दौरान उदयपुरा से आए चंदू , सुंदरी और सुनीता के द्वारा विरोध करते हुए बरेली के किन्नरों को ही गलत ठहराया। आपसी में होने वाले वाद-विवाद में बहस बढ़ती गई और मामला थाने तक पहुंच गया। यहां भी एक दूसरे के ऊपर क्षेत्राधिकार को लेकर एक दूसरे को ऊपर आरोप लगाते रहे, लेकिन पुलिस ने स्थिति को संभालते हुए दोनों पक्षों की ओर से एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है। थाना प्रभारी मनोज दुबे ने बताया कि बरेली और उदयपुरा दोनों ही गुट के द्वारा क्षेत्र को लेकर एक दूसरे के ऊपर तीज त्यौहार के दौरान वसूली के आरोप लगाए हैं जबकि उदयपुरा वाले उदयपुरा के क्षेत्र में बधाई लेते हैं और और बरेली के किन्नर बरेली क्षेत्र में बधाई लेते हैं। दोनों गुटों के द्वारा एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई है।

