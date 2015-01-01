पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुसूचित जनजाति की आबादी:चाैपाल में ग्रामीणाें ने कहा -7 एकड़ जमीन पर है अतिक्रमण

  • पोलाहा और बरखेड़ा सेतू गांव के लोगों ने जिला पंचायत सीईओ से की शिकायत

जिला पंचायत सीईओ पीसी शर्मा ने ओबैदुल्लागंज क्षेत्र के गांव पोलाहा और 100 फीसदी अनुसूचित जनजाति की आबादी वाले गांव बरखेड़ा सेतु में पहुंच कर चौपाल लगाई और ग्रामीणों की समस्याएं सुनीं। ग्रामीणाें ने सीईओ से शिकायत की कि गांव की 7 एकड़ जमीन पर कुछ लाेगाें ने कब्जा कर रखा है। इस जमीन काे मुक्त कराया जाए। सीईओ ने गांव में ही रात्रि विश्राम भी किया। रात्रि विश्राम के पश्चात रविवार की सुबह बरखेड़ा सेतु के बखरिया टोला में ग्रामीणों से चर्चा कर उनकी समस्याओं को जाना और उनका निराकरण किया। कुछ समस्याओ का निराकरण किए जाने के निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिए। पोलाहा गांव के लोगों ने केरवा नदी पर पुल निर्माण की मांग रखी। नदी के किनारे बने पंप हाउस और शांति धाम के पास कटाव को रोकने के लिए पिचिंग कराने का आग्रह किया गया, ताकि इन दोनों संरचनाओं को क्षति न पहुंचे । गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि गांव की 7 एकड़ भूमि पर लोगों का अवैध अतिक्रमण है। श्री शर्मा द्वारा उपस्थित क्षेत्रीय पटवारी को अतिक्रमण हटाकर ग्राम पंचायत को वहां चारागाह विकास करने के निर्देश दिए गए । गांव के हरी सिंह लोधी ने बताया कि उनके मकान के ऊपर से हाईटेंशन लाइन गई है जिसे हटाने के लिए विद्युत वितरण कंपनी को कई बार आवेदन किया है, किंतु अभी तक लाइन नहीं हटी है।

