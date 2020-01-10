पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवा सम्मेलन:जहां भी दोनों पूर्व सीएम जाएंगे, वहां झूठ बोले कौवा काटे अभियान चलाएंगे

रायसेन13 घंटे पहले
  • गैरतगंज से रायसेन तक वाहन रैली निकाली, शहर में किया रोड शो, भाजयुमो के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे ने कहा

सांची विधानसभा में उप चुनाव को देखते हुए भाजयुमो प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अभिलाष पांडे के नेतृत्व मे गैरतगंज से रायसेन तक वाहन रैली निकाली गई । उसके बाद शहर में रोड़ शो किया गया । फिर शाम के समय श्री राम परिसर में युवा सम्मेेलन रखा गया । इस सम्मेलन में उन्होंने कहा कि जहां भी कमलनाथ और दिग्विजयसिंह जाएंगे हम वहां झूठ बोले कौआ काटे अभियान चलाएंगे ।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह के पुत्र कार्तिकेय चौहान भी रोड शो में शामिल हुए और उन्होंने युवा को संबोधित भी किया । इस दौरान चौहान ने अपने पिता की तर्ज पर जनकल्याण कारी योजनाओं की बात की । उन्होंने कमलनाथ को भी कोसा और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की तारीफ की ।

डॉ प्रभुराम को लेकर कार्तिकेय ने कहा कि उन्होंने मंत्री पद त्याग कर भाजपा की सरकार बनवाई है । अब पहले जैसी गलती मत करना । शिवराज जी को मुख्यमंत्री देखना चाहता हो तो डॉ चौधरी को भारी मतों से जिताइए। इस दौरान सिलवानी विधायक रामपालसिंह राजपूत, डॉ जय प्रकाश किरार, राकेश शर्मा, राज मीणा ,जीतू शर्मा सहित बड़ी संख्या में सांची विधानसभा के युवा नेता और कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे ।

वाहन रैली से जगह-जगह लगा ट्रैफिक जाम

वाहन रैली और रोड़ शो से शहर वासियों को परेशानियों का सामना भी करना पड़ा । बड़ी संख्या में वाहनों के एक साथ शहर के मुख्य मार्गों से निकले से जगह ट्रैफिक जाम भी लगा । रोड सो से वाहन निकलने के भी काफी बाद में ट्रैफिक सामान्य होने में काफी समय लगा ।

