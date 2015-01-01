पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पारे में गिरावट:हवा का रुख बदलेगा, 24 घंटे में गिरेगा पारा

रायसेन32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले भर में पांच दिन से रिमझिम बारिश का दौर चल रहा है। मंगलवार की सुबह कोहरे के बीच बूंदाबांदी हुई । अब दिन और रात के पारे में गिरावट आना भी शुरु हो गई है ।

दिन का पारा दो डिग्री गिरकर 19 डिग्री और रात का पारा गिरकर 15 डिग्री पर आ गया है। दिन और रात के पारे में सिर्फ 4 डिग्री का ही अंतर चल रहा है । मौसम विभाग की माने तो 48 घंटे में रात के पारे में 5से 7 डिग्री तक की गिरावट आएगी। जबकि दिन के पारे में 2 से 3 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी होगी । मंगलवार की सुबह भी घना कोहरा छाया रहा, हालांकि कल की अपेक्षा आज विजिबिलिटी 400 मीटर पर पहुंच गई, जबकि कल विजिबिलिटी 100 मीटर थी ।

आगे क्या: छाए रहेंगे बादल, रात में तेजी से गिरेगा पारा
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि पहले पूर्व से हवाएं चलेंगी । इसके बाद यह हवाएं उत्तर से पूर्व हो जाएंगी । हवाओं की गति भी 15 से 16 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलेंगी, जिससे रात के पारे में 5 से 7 डिग्री तक गिर जाएगा ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें