कोरोना:कोरोना के 10 नए मरीजाें में 6 राजगढ़ और 4 ब्यावरा के

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • काेविड आईसीयू में 4 से बढ़कर 15 हुए मरीज, एक साथ पूरे परिवार क लोगे मिल रहे कोरोना संक्रमित

कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या जिले में एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगी है। उपचुनाव और दीपावली के त्योहार के बाद से एक-दाे मामलाें में पूरे परिवार के परिवार ही कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके बावजूद लोग भी अब कोरोना से सुरक्षा के प्रति गंभीर नहीं है। वहीं प्रशासन ने भी सख्ती बरतना छोड़ दिया है। जिला अस्पताल के कोविड आईसीयू में दो दिन पहले तक चार मरीज भर्ती थे, लेकिन मंगलवार को इन मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 15 हो गई है। वहीं 10 मरीज डिस्चार्ज भी हुए है। सोमवार से कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। एक दिन पहले जिले में कोरोना के 17 मरीज सामने आए थे, इसमें से 11 मरीज अकेले ब्यावरा शहर के थे। वहीं मंगलवार को 10 कोरोना मरीज मिले है। जिसमें 6 राजगढ़ और 4 ब्यावरा के मरीज शामिल है। सबसे खास बात तो यह है यह सभी मरीज एक ही परिवार के है। राजगढ़ और ब्यावरा शहर में पिछले छह दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है।

अब तक 1879 मरीज मिल चुके हैं जिले में
जिला महामारी नियंत्रक अधिकारी डॉ महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में अभी तक 1 लाख 27 हजार 715 लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई है। वहीं 40 हजार 553 मरीजों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए है। अभी तक 1879 संक्रमित मिले है। जिसमें से 1699 मरीज ठीक हो गए है। जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में मंगलवार को 15 मरीज भर्ती है। जिले में एक्टिव केस 123 है, वहीं मृतकों की संख्या 57 है।

