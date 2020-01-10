पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:शिकायतों के निराकरण में देरी पर देना होगा 100 रुपए जुर्माना

राजगढ़13 घंटे पहले
समय सीमा के लंबित प्रकरणों की समीक्षा बैठक में कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने निर्देश दिए कि अधिकारी सीएम हेल्पलाइन की शिकायतों को गम्भीरता से लेकर निराकरण करें। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन विभागों में अधिक दिनों की शिकायतें लम्बित है वह इन शिकायतों को निराकृत कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि जो विभाग शिकायतों के निराकरण में शिथिलता बरतेंगे उनके विरुद्ध 100 रुपए प्रति शिकायत का जुर्माना लगाकर यह राशि रेडक्रास में जमा कराई जाएगी।

कलेक्टर श्री सिंह ने समीक्षा बैठक में चार अधिकारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिए। एक अधिकारी जानकारी सहित उपस्थित नही थे। जबकि तीन अधिकारियों को अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण नोटिस मिला है। मंडी सचिव ब्यावरा से जब पूछा गया कि शिकायतें इतने लम्बे समय से लम्बित क्यों है। जवाब न दे पाने को कलेक्टर मंडी सचिव राजेन्द्र परिहार को नोटिस दिया। खादी ग्रामोद्योग अधिकारी, आईटीआई प्राचार्य और जन अभियान परिषद के जिला समन्वयक को अनुपस्थित रहने के कारण नोटिस दिया गया।

