इंतजाम हो रहे बेअसर:16 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, आंकड़ा 1983 पर पहुंचा

राजगढ़44 मिनट पहले
जिले में पिछले 20 दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार लगातार बढ़ रही है। एक दिन पहले संक्रमण से थोड़ी राहत थी, लेकिन मंगलवार को एक बार फिर 16 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1983 पर पहुंच गई है। कोरोना से निपटने के लिए सारे इंतजाम बेअसर होते जा रहे हैं। जिले में कोरोना के चलते अभी तक 58 मौतें हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को आए नए मरीजों में 4 केस ब्यावरा शहर के हैं, वहीं 4 केस राजगढ़, 3 केस सारंगपुर, दो-दो मरीज खिलचीपुर व जीरापुर के साथ ही एक नया मरीज नरसिंहगढ़ में भी मिला है।

बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते मुनादी से 2 दिन करेंगे जागरूक, इसके बाद की जाएगी कार्रवाई

शहर सहित जिले की 14 नगरीय निकाय में मास्क का उपयोग करने अगले दो दिनों तक मुनादी कराई जाएगी। इसके बाद निकाय अमला कार्रवाई करेगा। इसके लिए शहर सहित जिलेभर में मंगलवार को मुनादी कराकर लोगांे जागरूक किया है। इसके बाद ही बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ सौ रुपए की चालानी कार्रवाई होगी। जुर्माने की राशि इससे ज्यादा भी हो सकती है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने लगे है। रोकथाम को लेकर प्रयास तो किए जा रहे हैं। लोग सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं। अफसरों का कहना है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं बन जाती, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। फिर भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं और बिना मास्क के घूमते हुए नजर आते हैं। लोग जागरुक हो इसके लिए नपा ने शहर में मुनादी कराई। पीओ बाेले अभियान चलाकर की जाएगी कार्रवाई : पीओ डूडा आरपी नायक ने बताया कि मास्क का उपयोग करने और सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कराने के लिए अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लापरवाही बरतने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

