सुरक्षित मतदान की कवायद:हर केंद्र पर 2-2 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 6-6 पीपीई किट भेजीं

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने नाेडल अधिकारियाें की बैठक में कहा- काेराेनाकाल में उपचुनाव चुनाैती

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच ब्यावरा विधानसभा सीट पर होने जा रहे उपचुनाव में मतदान के दौरान पोलिंग पार्टियों, मतदाताओं को संक्रमण से सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जरूरी इंतजाम किए गए हैं। कोविड 19 से बचाव के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा पूरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 347 मतदान केंद्रों के लिए हर मतदान केंद्र पर 2- 2 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 6- 6 पीपीई किट और फेस शील्ड सहित अन्य जरूरी सामग्री मतदान केंद्रों पर भिजवाई जा रही है। ये सामग्री ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के मतदान केंद्रों पर ग्राम पंचायतों के सचिव व ग्राम रोजगार सहायकों की मदद से भिजवाई जा रही है जबकि नगरीय क्षेत्रों में नगरीय निकायों से पोलिंग बूथों तक पहुंचवाई जा रही है। इसके लिए तहसील परिसर के ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन कार्यालय में बनाए गए स्टोर से गुरुवार को सामग्री वितरित कराई जाएगी।

यह सामग्री भिजवाई गई है केंदाें पर
जनपद बीडीओ सतीश दत्त शर्मा ने बताया कि हर मतदान केंद्र के लिए 2- 2 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 6- 6 पीपीई किट, 6- 6 फेस शील्ड, एक एक बड़ी डस्टबिन, एक एक टैम्परेचर गन व कुल मतदाता संख्या के मान से 70 फीसदी मास्क व 70 फीसदी हैंड ग्लब्ज भी ग्राम पंचायतों के माध्यम से मतदान केंद्रों तक भिजवाए जा रहे हैं। कुल 694 लीटर सैनिटाइजर, 2082 पीपीई किट व 2082 फेस शील्ड, 347 डस्टबिन, 347 टैम्परेचर गन आदि भिजवाए गए हैं।

समय से पहुंचाएं कोविड की बचाव सामग्री: कलेक्टर

राजगढ़| ब्यावरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव की तैयारी काे लेकर कलेक्टोरेट में गुरूवार को कलेक्टर नीरज कुमार सिंह ने नोडल अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें कलेक्टर ने कहा कि उपचुनाव के दौरान कोविड से बचाव बड़ी चुनौती है, ऐसे में बचाव सामग्री समय पहुंचाई जाए। ताकि उसका मतदान के दौरान ठीक से उपयोग हो सके। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि कोविड से बचाव हेतु मास्क, सेनेटाईज़र, हैण्ड ग्लब्स, पीपीई किट आदि सामग्री मतदान केन्द्रों तक पहुंचाना है। मतदान केन्द्रों को सैनिटाइज भी किया जाना है। इसके अलावा इस्तेमाल के उपरांत इसे डस्टबीन में डालकर सुरक्षित निपटारा भी किया जाना है। सभी विषयों पर गंभीरता से विचार कर कलेक्टर ने पृथक-पृथक जिम्मेदारी सौंपी। कलेक्टर ने मटेरियल के मेनेजमेंट के संबंध में चर्चा की। उन्होंने जानकारी लेकर यह निर्देश दिए कि ठेकेदार से इस बात की ओके रिपोर्ट ली जाए कि नियत स्थानों पर सिग्नल आ रहे हैं और वेब कास्टिंग में कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने मतदान पर्ची वितरण की समीक्षा की। वहीं कलेक्टर ने काउंटिंग की ट्रेनिंग के संबंध में जानकारी लेते हुए केन्द्र पर तापमान मापने की समीक्षा भी की है।

