योजना:प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर योजना के तहत 2918 प्रकरण मंजूर

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिले में प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर आत्मनिर्भर निधि योजना के तहत निकायों में 6909 के लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 6173 प्रकरण बैंकों को प्रेषित किए गए हैं। इनमें से 15 दिसंबर तक 2918 प्रकरण बैंक द्वारा स्वीकृत किए जाकर 2476 प्रकरणों में वितरण की कार्रवाई की जा चुकी है। पीओ डूडा आरपी नायक ने बताया कि जिले की नगरीय निकाय राजगढ़ से प्रेषित 350 प्रकरणों में से 201 स्वीकृत तथा 183 वितरित किए गए हैं।

खुजनेर में प्रेषित 210 प्रकरणों में से 61 स्वीकृत तथा 57 वितरित, ब्यावरा में प्रेषित 849 प्रकरणों में से 449 स्वीकृत तथा 408 वितरित, सुठालिया में प्रेषित 152 प्रकरणों में से 81 स्वीकृत तथा 67 वितरित, नरसिंहगढ़ में प्रेषित 709 प्रकरणों में से 340 स्वीकृत किए गए हैं।

