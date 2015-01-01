पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ब्लू प्रिंट हो रहा तैयार:4500 ली. वैक्सीन स्टोर की क्षमता, 4 लाख सीरिंज मंगाईं, वेयर हाउस का किया इंतजाम

राजगढ़21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन आने से पहले भास्कर में जानिए जिले का प्लान
  • टीका रखने -15 से -25 डिग्री के भी इंतजाम, आईएलआर और डीप फ्रीज मंगाए

(श्रीनाथ दांगी) पिछले नौ महीने से कोरोना वैक्सीन के इंतजार के बीच अब इसके स्टोरेज करने से लेकर उसे गांवों तक पहुंचाने का ब्लू प्रिंट चिकित्सा विभाग और प्रशासन द्वारा तैयार कर किया जा रहा है। प्लान को लेकर अभी तैयारियां चल रही है। भास्कर द्वारा यह प्लान आपके बीच साझा किया जा रहा है। ताकि आपको यह जानकारी रहे कि हमारे बीच टीका आने से पहले प्रशासन हमारे लिए किस तरह की तैयारियां कर रहा है। ताकि हमें आसानी से टीका मिल सके।

जिले में पहले चरण में 6 हजार लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगेगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। जिले में 45 सौ लीटर तक टीका रखने की क्षमता है, लेकिन इसे बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही वैक्सीन आने से लेकर उसे स्टोर कर लोगों तक पहुंचाने और लगाने के बाद निगरानी रखने तक की योजना जिला प्रशासन तैयार कर रहा है। वैक्सीन आने से पहले 0.5 एमएल की 4 लाख सीरिंज अलग से बुलाई है। ताकि मौके पर किसी प्रकार की कमी नहीं आए। जिसके लिए एएनएम हॉस्टल में किया इंतजाम।

18 फोकल सेंटर पर स्टोर, यहीं से होगा वितरण
जिले में वैक्सीन के लिए 18 फोकल पाइंट बना रखे हैं। यहां से सेंटर के लिए वैक्सीन भेजी जाएगी। इसके लिए सवा सौ से ज्यादा स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर प्राथमिकता के आधार पर यह टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सिविल अस्पताल के साथ ही कुछ प्राइवेट अस्पताल का चयन करने भी योजना तैयार की जा रही है। कुल मिलाकर चिकित्सा विभाग ने गांव के स्तर तक वैक्सीन को पहुंचाने के लिए
तैयारी कर रखी है।

वैक्सीन के लिए 45 सौ लीटर की क्षमता, और बढ़ाएंगे
जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन को 45 सौ लीटर तक सुरक्षित रखे जा सकते हैं। यहां 42 डीप फ्रीजर और 49 आईएलआर पहले से ही है। लेकिन इस क्षमता को बढ़ाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए 8 आईएलआर और बुलाए है। जिनमें वैक्सीन 2 से 8 डिग्री में रखी जा सकेंगी। यदि माइनस टेम्परेचर की जरूरत है तो -15 से -25 डिग्री सेल्सियस के भी इंतजाम है।

जानिए… हमारे पास है क्या व आगे क्या करेंगे

  • 18 फोकल पाइंट, यहां से सवा सौ केंद्रों पर पहुंचेगी वैक्सीन
  • 91 कोल्ड चैन उपकरण 8 आईएलआर और बढ़ाएं जाएंगे
  • 45 सौ लीटर तक की भंडारण क्षमता, फिलहाल 646 लीटर का हो रहा उपयोग
  • 14 सौ वैक्सीन केरियर 8 हजार आईस पैक, 5 सौ केरियर के साथ 2 हजार पैक और मंगाए।
  • 288 वैक्सीनेटर, जरूरत पढ़ने पर इतने ही और को देंगे प्रशिक्षण।
  • वैक्सीन आने से पहले 0.5 एमएल की 4 लाख अतिरिक्त बुलाएंगे सीरिंज।

वैक्सीनेशन टीमें होंगी तैनात
पहले दिया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण, कुछ टीमें निगरानी के लिए भी होंगी। जिले में वैक्सीन लगाने वाली टीमें तैनात होगी, जिन्हें प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। जिले में 288 एएनएम है, जिसमें से 260 ऐसी है जो गांव-गांव जाकर टीका लगा सकती है। इसके अलावा कुछ टीमें निगरानी के लिए भी रहेगी, जिसमें अधिकारी व कर्मचारी शामिल है। इसके लिए एक-एक पल का डाटा भी तैयार किया जाएगा।

ब्लॉक स्तर पर बनेगी मॉनिटरिंग टीम
वैक्सीन लगाने और वैक्सीन लगने के बाद निगरानी के लिए ब्लॉक स्तरीय टीमें गठित की जा रही है। इसके लिए दो दिन पहले ही सीएमएचओ ने निर्देश जारी किए है। इसके तहत ब्लॉक स्तर पर छह टीमें बनेगी। जो पूरी कार्ययोजना की निगरानी रखेगी। हालांकि यह तैयारियां जिला स्तरीय है, इसके अलावा राज्य शासन से कुछ संशोधन पा इसमें बदलाव किया जाएगा।

ऐसे रहेगी वरियता: पहले समूह में हेल्थ वर्कर्स
1. पहले समूह में डाॅक्टर, आयुष चिकित्सक, एएनएम, आशा सहयोगी, सुपरवाइजर, नर्स, कंपाउंडर, मेडिकल ऑफिसर्स, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, निजी अस्पतालों के डाॅक्टर्स व नर्सिंग स्टाफ होगा। इनके साथ मेडिकल छात्र, स्पोर्टिंग स्टाफ व मंत्रालयिक कर्मचारी भी शामिल होंगे।
2. दूसरे समूह में पुलिस, सेंट्रल आर्म्स पुलिस, आर्मी, नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी, पटवारी, बीडीओ, एसडीएम सहित अन्य फ्रंटलाइन के कर्मचारी-अधिकारी होंगे।
3. तीसरे ग्रुप में 50 साल से ज्यादा के कोरोना संक्रमित शामिल किए हैं।
4- चौथे समूह में 50 साल से नीचे के गंभीर मरीज शामिल किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें