पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सहमति:108 में से 50 दुकानदारों ने ही लगाई पटाखों की दुकानें, आज संख्या बढ़ने की है संभावना

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारियों ने आपसी चर्चा के बाद 5 साल पहले ही भगवान के चित्र वाले पटाखे लाने बंद कर दिए थे

मेले वाले बाग में मंगलवार से आतिशबाजी बाजार की दुकानें सजनी शुरू हो गई हैं। नगर पालिका कार्यालय में इसके लिए 108 आवेदन आए थे। जिनमें से लगभग 50 लोगों ने अभी तक दुकानें लगाई हैं। बुधवार को भी दुकानों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना है। हालांकि इस वर्ष कम लोगों ने आवेदन किए हैं। पिछले साल 200 से ज्यादा आवेदन आए थे।
माना जा रहा है कि कोविड-19 और चाइनीज पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध की वजह से कम संख्या में लोग कम संख्या में सामने आए हैं। इसके अलावा एसडीएम अमन वैष्णव और नगर पालिका सीएमओ संतोष कुमार पाराशर ने मंगलवार को आतिशबाजी बाजार का निरीक्षण भी किया। एसडीएम ने सीएमओ को बाजार परिसर में सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने और सहायता केंद्र शुरू करने के भी निर्देश दिए। आतिशबाजी बाजार में रौनक गुरुवार को धनतेरस के साथ ही शुरू होगी। ऐसा हर साल होता है। पिछले वर्ष नगर पालिका ने दुकानों की शुल्क राशि 300 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 1300 रुपए कर दी थी। इस साल भी इसी राशि में दुकानें आवंटित की गईं।साथ ही दुकानदारों से 100 रुपए का अनुबंध पत्र भी भरवाया गया। जिसमें चाइनीज पटाखे और देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखों का उपयोग ना करने की लिखित सहमति दुकानदारों से ली गई।
5 साल पहले ही धार्मिक चित्र वाले पटाखे लाने बंद कर दिए: स्थानीय आतिशबाजी व्यवसायियों ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने तो इस वर्ष धार्मिक चित्र वाले पटाखों को प्रतिबंधित करने का आदेश दिया है लेकिन लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं का सम्मान करते हुए स्थानीय व्यापारी 5 साल पहले ही इस तरह के पटाखों को लाना बंद कर चुके हैं। पिछले 5 वर्षों से ऐसे पटाखे नहीं बेचे जा रहे हैं।
लाइट के एक बल्ब का किराया 500 : आतिशबाजी बाजार में दुकानदारों को लाइट की व्यवस्था निजी स्तर पर करनी पड़ती है। इस बार भी सभी व्यवसायियों ने मिलकर लाइट का ठेका दिया है। जिसमें 500 रुपए एक बल्ब का 6 दिन का किराया है। व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि उन्होंने इस विषय में नगर पालिका सीएमओ और एसडीएम से भी मांग की थी कि जब उनसे 1300 रुपए किराया लिया जा रहा है तो कम से कम एक बल्ब का पॉइंट तो नगरपालिका को अपनी ओर से ही देना चाहिए।

एक दुकान 15 हजार से कम की नहीं होती
सभी खर्चे मिलाकर एक दुकान पर लगभग 15 हजार का खर्चा आता है। इसमें भी भरे जाने वाले आतिशबाजी के माल की कीमत अलग से है। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि टेंट और लोहे की टीन का किराया भी इसमें शामिल है। लोहे की टीन से ही दुकानों को तैयार किया जाता है।

सभी सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी
^हम आतिशबाजी बाजार का प्रतिदिन निरीक्षण कर रहे हैं। दुकानदारों को सभी सुविधाएं दी जाएंगी।
-संतोष कुमार पाराशर, सीएमओ, नपा परिषद, नरसिंहगढ़।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें