कोरोना संक्रमित:पूर्व ऊर्जा मंत्री सहित 9 नए पॉजिटिव मिले जिले में अब संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1700

राजगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • इनमें से 1560 संक्रमित कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ भी हो चुके हैं

राजगढ़ के पूर्व विधायक के कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद अब खिलचीपुर विधायक एवं पूर्व ऊर्जा मंत्री भी कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए। उन्होंने साेशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करके बताया कि उनका स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं था, कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उन्होंने संपर्क में आने वाले अन्य लोगों से भी कोरोना टेस्ट करने की बात कही है। मंगलवार को जिले में कुल 9 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। खिलचीपुर विधायक के साथ-साथ राजगढ़ के 6 और ब्यावरा व पचोर से एक-एक व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। यही वजह है कि जिले में अब तक 1700 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। हालांकि इनमें से 1560 संक्रमित कोरोना को मात देकर स्वस्थ्य हो चुके हैं। जबकि 41 लोग कोरोना से जंग हार गए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट अनुसार अब तक जिले में 36 हजार 563 लोगों के सैंपल कोरोना की जांच हेतु लिए गए थे। इनमें से 35 हजार 985 की रिपोर्ट अब तक आ चुकी है। जबकि 578 की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग है। जिले में अब भी 11 मरीज आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती हैं, जबकि कुल 93 का उपचार चल रहा है। जिले में लगातार कोरोना मरीजों की बढ़ोत्तरी के बाद भी शहर में न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो पा रहा है और न नही नगरीय निकाय बिना मास्क के शहर में घूमने वालों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई करते हैं। ऐसे में अब आमजन मास्क लगाना जरूरी ही नहीं समझते। सोशल डिस्टेंस भी नहीं रहती। इस कारण भी संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है।

