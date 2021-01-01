पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:दूसरे चरण में 900 कर्मचारियों को बुलाया, 489 ने ही लगवाए टीके

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण सोमवार से शुरू हो गया

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण सोमवार से शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन बुलाए गए स्वास्थ्य व मबावि के 900 कर्मचारियों में से गए 489 ने ही टीके लगवाए। पहले दिन से 9 सत्रों में वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू हुआ।

पहले दिन प्रत्येक केंद्र पर 100-100 लोगों को टीके लगवाने के लिए सूचना जारी की गई थी, इनमें से शाम 6 बजे तक सभी केंद्रों पर 489 कर्मचारियों ने टीके लगवाए। खिलचीपुर में 28, जीरापुर में 78, सारंगपुर में 65, कालीपीठ में 36, नरसिंहगढ़ में 70, राजगढ़ में 44, पचोर में 81, खुजनेर में 29 व ब्यावरा में 58 ने टीके लगवाए।

टीके लगवाने वालों की संख्या दोपहर 1 बजे तक सभी केंद्रों पर मिलाकर 259 रही। वहीं शाम 6 बजे तक कुल 490 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉक्टर एलपी भकोरिया ने बताया कि टीके से वंचित कर्मचारियों को मैसेज भेजेंगे। यदि दूसरी बार भी वे नहीं आए तो तीसरा मौका नहीं मिलेगा।

