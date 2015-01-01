पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीमार स्वास्थ्य सेवा:98 में से 93 विशेषज्ञों के पद खाली; 4 डॉक्टर फरार, 1 ने दिया इस्तीफा

राजगढ़35 मिनट पहले
  • जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में डाॅक्टराें की भारी कमी, लड़खड़ा रहीं ओपीडी और वार्डों की व्यवस्थाएं

जिला अस्पताल सहित जिलेभर के अस्पतालों में डाॅक्टरों की कमी है। हालात यह हैं कि जिले में 98 विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टरों के पदाें पर पांच ही सेवा दे रहे हैं बाकी 93 पद खाली है। यहीं हालात मेडिकल ऑॅफिसर और आयुर्वेद सहित अन्य डाक्टर के है जिनके सालों से पद रिक्त पड़े हैं। इतना ही नहीं जिले के 4 डॉक्टर एक मामले में फरार हैं और एक ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। इसके बावजूद मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। जिले में पहले से विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टराें की कमी है, वहीं जो पदस्थ है, उन पर प्रशासनिक कार्याे का भार भी है। ऐसे में यह डाक्टर मरीजों का चाहकर भी स्वास्थ्य सुविधा का लाभ नहीं दे पाते। प्रशासनिक कामकाज के चलते जिला अस्‍पताल में पदस्थ नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, पैथोलॉजिस्ट, सर्जिकल स्पेशलिस्ट सहित अन्य डाक्टर मरीजों को देखने की बजाय दूसरे कामाें में लगे रहते है। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में रोजाना की औसत ओपीडी 500 के आसपास रहती है। यह सभी मरीज इमरजेंसी डाक्टर भरोसे इलाज कराते हैं क्योंकि जो डाक्टर मौजूद है उसमें से अधिकांश डाक्टर ओपीडी में सेवाएं नहीं दे पाते।

फर्जी अस्पताल के मामले में फंसे हैं चार डॉक्टर
जिले में चार डाक्टर फरार है, वहीं एक ने त्यागपत्र दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ डॉ केके श्रीवास्तव ने खिलचीपुर में फर्जी तरीके से 200 बैड के अस्पताल की कागजों में स्वीकृति दे दी थी, जबकि मौके पर ना तो अस्पताल था और ना ही भवन। इसके चलते इसकी अनुशंसा करने वाले डॉ एनके वर्मा, डॉ आर पुष्पक और डॉ एनके सक्सेना सहित तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ पर एफआईआर हुई थी। इसके बाद से यह चारों डाक्टर फरार चल रहे हैं। वहीं सारंगपुर में पदस्थ डॉ सरिता यादव ने त्यागपत्र दे दिया है। हालांकि यह स्वीकृत नहीं हुआ, लेकिन डॉ यादव सेवाएं भी नहीं दे रही है।

इन डॉक्टरों पर है अधीक्षक व बीएमओ की जिम्मेदारी
अकेले जिला अस्पताल के डाक्टर ही प्रशासनिक काम में नहीं लगे है। इसके लिए तीन अधीक्षक और 6 बीएमओ लगे हुए हैं। ब्यावरा में डॉ शरद साहू, नरसिंहगढ़ में डॉ गौरव त्रिपाठी, सारंगपुर में डॉ सुरेश खरे सिविल अस्पताल के अधीक्षक है। इसके साथ ही जीरापुर में डॉ विवेक दुबे, खिलचीपुर में डॉ सुमित सिंगी, राजगढ़ में डॉ राजीव हरिओध, सारंगपुर में डॉ मनीष चौहान, सुठालिया में डॉ एससी परिहार, नरसिंहगढ़ में डॉ गौरव त्रिपाठी बीएमओ के प्रभार में है।

^हमारे पास डाक्टर की पहले से कमी है, कुछ एमओ आए है। वहीं स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टर की भी मांग की है। तब तक हम मौजूदा डाॅक्टराें से ही काम चला रहे हैं। इसके चलते मरीजों को कुछ हद तक असुविधा होगी। -डॉ स्तूपनिक यदू, सीएमएचओ राजगढ़।

पांच भरे, 93 पद खाली
जिला अस्पताल सहित जिलेभर के अस्पतालों में स्पेशलिस्ट के 98 पद स्वीकृत हैंं, इसमें से पांच स्पेशलिस्ट ही कार्यरत है। जबकि 93 पद खाली है। ऐसे में मरीजों काे विशेषज्ञ के अभाव में जिले में इलाज नहीं मिल पाता है। इन पांच स्पेशलिस्ट डाक्टरों में से एक फरार है, वहीं तीन के पास अतिरिक्त प्रभार है।
मेडीकल ऑॅफिसर के 94 में से 32 पद रिक्त
जिले में मेडिकल ऑफिसर के 32 पद रिक्त हैं। जिला अस्पताल 23 पद स्वीकृत हैं, इसमें से 19 पद भरे हैं। वहीं 4 पद खाली पड़े हैं। जबकि जिलेभर की बात करते तो 94 पद स्वीकृत हैं, इसमें से 62 पद भरे हुए है। वहीं 32 पद रिक्त है। इसी तरह आयुष डाक्टर के स्वीकृत 8 पदों में से एक भरा हुआ है। वहीं 7 खाली है। दंत चिकित्सक के 6 में से 1 पद भरा हुआ और पांच खाली है। इसी तरह द्वि तिय श्रेणी के अधिकारियों के पद भी खाली पड़े हुए है।

जिला अस्पताल के ये डॉक्टर लगाए गए हैं
दूसरे प्रशासनिक कामाें में

1. डॉ. एसके मित्तल, जिला क्षय अधिकारी: यह क्षय नियंत्रण अधिकारी है, ज्यादातर समय अस्पताल में रह सकते है, लेकिन कभी ड्यूटी नहीं करते। अधिकांश समय फील्ड के बहाने क्षय अधिकारी का काम देखते हैं। 2. डॉ. रीता यदू, जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी 1 व 2: यह एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर हैं। डीएचओ वन व टू का प्रभार इनके पास ही है। ओपीडी या प्रसूति वार्ड में बैठना चाहिए, लेकिन दो-दाे प्रभार के चलते समय नहीं दे पाती। 3. डॉ. पीके जैन, आरएमओ : यह जिले के इकलौते पैथोलॉजिस्ट हैं। इनके पास रेसिडेंट मेडिकल ऑफिसर का चार्ज है। ऐसे में अस्पताल की सारी व्यवस्थाएं संभालना होती हैं। इसके चलते ड्यूटी व पैथोलॉजी से संबंधित काम नहीं कर पाते। 4. डॉ. एलपी भकोरिया, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी : अस्पताल में होना चाहिए, लेकिन टीकाकरण का पूरा काम इन्हीं के पास होने से ज्यादातर समय वहीं पर जाता है। इसलिए ओपीडी में समय नहीं दे पाते। 5. डॉ. आरएस परिहार, सिविल सर्जन : यह सर्जिकल स्पेशलिस्ट हैं। इनकी जरूरत अस्पताल में ज्यादा है। ऑपरेशन के केस इन्हें हैंडल करना होते हैं लेकिन सिविल सर्जन होने के कारण ऑफिस का काम भी काफी ज्यादा है। 6. डॉ. आरएस माथुर, एसएनसीयू प्रभारी : यह शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ हैं। एसएनसीयू का ही प्रभार होने से काम में गड़बड़ नहीं होती। जहां उनकी जरूरत है, वहीं पर प्रभार है, लेकिन ओपीडी में नहीं बैठते है क्योंकि लिखापढ़ी में समय लगता है।

