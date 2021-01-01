पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रहों का खेल:वसंत पंचमी पर अबूझ मुहूर्त, लेकिन नहीं होंगे शुभ कार्य

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 16 फरवरी को है वसंत पंचमी, गुरु व शुक्र के अस्त होने से इस बार मांगलिक कार्य में आई बाधा

सभी ग्रहों में शुभ फल और विवाह के कारक माने जाने वाले गुरु ग्रह अस्त हो गए हैं। इनके अस्त होते ही सभी तरह के मांगलिक कार्य रुक गए हैं। गुरु का अस्त होना ज्योतिष शास्त्र के नजरिए से बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण माना गया है। इससे पहले 7 जनवरी को कर्म फलदाता शनिदेव भी मकर राशि में अस्त हो चुके हैं। 16 फरवरी को शुक्र भी अस्त होंगे। गुरु और शुक्र दोनों ही ग्रह विवाह, सुख-संपन्नता और मांगलिक कार्यों के कारक ग्रह माने गए हैं। सूर्य के मकर राशि में प्रवेश करते ही खरमास भी खत्म हो गया है। शास्त्रों में खरमास को अशुभ माह माना गया है। इसमें किसी भी तरह के शुभ काम नहीं होते हैं। गुरु ग्रह 16 फरवरी तक अस्त रहेंगे। इसी बीच शुक्र ग्रह के अस्त होने से मांगलिक कार्य रुके रहेंगे। साल 2021 में वसंत पंचमी 16 फरवरी को है। शास्त्रों में इसे भी विवाह जैसे मांगलिक कार्य के लिए अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, लेकिन इस दिन सूर्योदय के साथ ही शुक्र तारा अस्त हो जाएगा। इस कारण इस दिन विवाह का योग नहीं बन रहा है।

शुक्र के अस्त होने की वजह से नींव पूजन और गृह प्रवेश भी नहीं होता
ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित राधारमण त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि जिस प्रकार गुरु तारा का उदय मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है, उसी तरह शुक्र तारा का उदय भी सभी प्रकार के मांगलिक कार्यों में महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। हिन्दू पंचांग के अनुसार शुक्र 14 फरवरी 2021 से अस्त हो रहा है, जो चैत्र शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी यानी 18 अप्रैल 2021 को उदित होगा। गुरु और शुक्र के अस्त होने की वजह से नींव पूजन, गृह प्रवेश, मुंडन, नए प्रतिष्ठान का शुभारंभ नहीं होता, लेकिन बालक के जन्म लेने के बाद के सूतक आदि संस्कार, नामकरण, पूजन-हवन, कथा वाचन, सगाई समेत भूमि, वाहन, ज्वेलरी आदि की खरीद-फरोख्त की जा सकती है।

नजदीक आने पर ग्रह की चमक सूर्य के प्रकाश और तेज से धीमी पड़ जाती है
जब कोई ग्रह कुछ विशेष अंशों के साथ सूर्य के निकट आ जाता है, तो उस ग्रह की चमक सूर्य के प्रकाश और तेज के सामने धीमी पड़ जाती है। इस कारण से वह आकाश में दृष्टिगोचर नहीं होता, तो उस ग्रह का अस्त होना कहलाता है। गुरु और शुक्र ग्रह का उदय और अस्त होना ज्योतिष और मुहूर्त की दृष्टि से बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। गुरु और शुक्र का अनुकूल होना जातक के लिए बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है। यही कारण है कि शुक्रास्त में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं करना चाहिए, क्योंकि शुक्र के बलहीन होने के कारण अच्छे परिणाम प्राप्त नहीं होते। शुक्र ग्रह पूर्व में अस्त होने के बाद 75 दिनों बाद पूर्ण उदित होता है। उदय के 240 दिन वक्री चलता है। इसके 23 दिन बाद अस्त हो जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser