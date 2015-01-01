पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान सम्मेलन:20 भाजपा मंडल से कार्यकर्ता किसानों को भी अपने साथ ले गए

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
जिलेभर से भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मंगलवार को भोपाल में आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल होने रवाना हुए हैं। सुबह 7 बजे से जगह-जगह वाहन लगाए गए थे। जहां से भाजपा कार्यकर्ता व किसान भोपाल के लिए रवाना हुए है। भाजपा द्वारा ऐतिहासिक कृषि सुधार अधिनियम पर देशव्यापी जन जागरण एवं संपर्क अभियान के तहत किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन भोपाल में मंगलवार को किया गया।

दशहरा मैदान बीएचईएल भोपाल में 11 बजे से यह सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया। शहर से महामंत्री मनोज सिंह हाड़ा सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी अपने वाहनों से भोपाल पहुंचे, वहीं मंडल अध्यक्ष मनीष जोशी मंडल, उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश विजयवर्गीय, मंडल महामंत्री हीरालाल संजोड़िया, सीताराम वर्मा, शिवनाथ तंवर सहित अन्य लोग रवाना हुए हैं।

जिलेभर से इन शहरों से रवाना हुए किसान
शहर सहित जिलेभर के 20 मंडल से पार्टी कार्यकर्ता व किसान भोपाल के लिए रवाना हुए है। माचलपुर, जीरापुर, खिलचीपुर, भोजपुर, छापीहेड़ा, खुजनेर, कालीपीठ, सुठालिया के साथ ही सारंगपुर, पचोर, नरसिंहगढ़, बोड़ा, तलेन व अन्य क्षेत्र के 20 मंडल अध्यक्ष बस व अन्य वाहनों से भोपाल पहुंचे, जिनके साथ एक हजार से अधिक पार्टी कार्यकर्ता व किसान भी भोपाल पहुंचे हैं।

