शरद पूर्णिमा आज:सात साल बाद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार को, पांच शुभ योग में होगा चंद्रमा का उदय, 13 साल बाद फिर ऐसा योग

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
शरद पूर्णिमा यानी आश्विन पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार शाम 5.49 बजे से शुरू होगी और 31 अक्टूबर की रात 8.18 बजे तक रहेगी। ऐसे में शरद पूर्णिमा का महोत्सव अाज शुक्रवार मनाया जाएगा। वहीं कल शनिवार व्रत रखा जाएगा। इस साल अधिकमास होने से पूर्णिमा का चांद सामान्य से ज्यादा बड़ा दिखाई देगा। इसे महापूर्णिमा भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन जिलेभर में विभिन्न धार्मिक आयोजन होंगे। राजगढ़ शहर में श्रीनाथजी के छोटे व बड़े मंदिर, ठाकुरजी की हवेली, लक्ष्मीकांत मंदिर, मनकामनेश्वर मंदिर सहित अन्य मंदिरों में यह महोत्सव आयोजित होगा। इसी तरह नरसिंहगढ़ के परसराम सागर स्थित जल मंदिर में भी 50 सालों से चली आ रही परंपरा के तहत शरद पूर्णिमा महोत्सव आयोजित होगा। इसी तरह जीरापुर, खिलचीपुर सहित जिलेभर में ठाकुरजी की हवेली, शिवालय व लक्ष्मीकांत मंदिरों में भी यह आयोजन होंगे।

1681 में महाराज परशुराम ने बनवाया था जल मंदिर

  • 1681 में जल मंदिर का निर्माण शहर की स्थापना के साथ महाराज परशुराम ने तालाब के बीच में करवाया था। उन्होंने तालाब को अपना नाम दिया- परशुराम सागर।
  • 1982 में अधूरा शिवालय था जिसे श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान शिव की पंचमुखी प्रतिमा स्थापित कर स्थाई स्वरूप दिया।
  • 2008 में मंदिर के जीर्णोद्धार का काम शुरू हुआ जिसके बाद मंदिर वर्तमान स्वरूप में पहुंचा।
  • शरद पूर्णिमा, महाशिवरात्रि, श्रावण और कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर मंदिर को सजाया जाता है। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर मंदिर के घाट पर गंगा आरती होती है।
