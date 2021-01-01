पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जल्द ही खेत में खाेदा जा सकेगा कुआं:दो साल के संघर्ष के बाद हासिल की कुएं की मंजूरी

राजगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं । पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

जिले के लाख्या गांव के लघु सीमांत किसान हरिसिंह सरावत ने मनरेगा याेजना में हितैषी कूप योजना में कुआं खुदवाने के लिए इन्होंने दाे साल तक लगातार संघर्ष किया, दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटे, अधिकारियों से मिले और अंत में कुएं के लिए मंजूरी पाकर ही माने। उनकी फाइल का वर्क काेड जनरेट हाे गया है। जल्दी ही उनके खेत में कुआं खाेदा जा सकेगा।

पहली बार में ही सचिव ने टाल दिया : किसान हरिसिंह सरावत बताते हैं कि दो साल पहले 2019 में योजना के लिए पंचायत सचिव से संपर्क किया। सचिव ने टारगेट नहीं हाेने की बात कह टाल दिया। जनपद पंचायत में आवेदन दिया तो वहां से सरपंच व सचिव को कुआं स्वीकृत करने की बात कहकर हरिसिंह को लौटा दिया गया। जबकि दूसरों के कुएं खोदे जा रहे थे। फिर आवेदन किया और अधिकारियों को आवेदन दिए तो अंतत: काेड जनरेट हो गया। अब कुआं खोदा जा सकेगा।

पंचायत सचिव ने टाल तो जनपद में दिए आवेदन

2019 में आवेदन पर कार्रवाई न होने पर हरिसिंह ने सितंबर 2020 में फिर से जनपद पंचायत जाकर आवेदन दिया। अधिकारियों से भी मिले। उन्हें जमीनी हकीकत से रूबरू कराया। अब उनके आवेदन को स्वीकृति मिल गई है। मनरेगा योजना के एपीओ एमएल दांगी का कहना है वर्क कोड जनरेट हो गया है। ग्राम पंचायत सचिव वीरम सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि जल्द कुएं की खुदाई शुरू करएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser