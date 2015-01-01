पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक व पार्किंग व्यवस्था:दीवाली से पहले बाजार में बढ़ी रौनक ट्रैफिक प्लान से जाम से मिली निजात

राजगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • व्यवसायियों के सड़क पर दुकानें लगा लेने से कई जगहों पर रही परेशानी

शहर में दिवाली से एक दिन पहले बाजार सजकर तैयार है। त्योहारी खरीदी के चलते बाजार में दुकानों पर भीड़भाड़ भी बढ़ गई है। दुकानों के सामने सड़क पर स्टॉल लगे हुए हैं। शहर के साथ ग्रामीण खरीददारों की भी खासी भीड़ बढ़ गई है, लेकिन अव्यवस्थित ट्रैफिक व पार्किंग व्यवस्था न होने से बाजार में आए लोग दिनभर परेशान रहे। शुक्रवार को राजगढ़ में मैन बाजार से जुड़े रास्तों पर बार-बार जाम लग रहा है। वहीं तिल्ली चौक, जेल चौराहा, पारायण चौक, जय स्तंभ व सब्जी बाजार में दिनभर जाम जैसे हालात बने रहे। क्योंकि यहां दुकानदार सड़क पर दुकानें लगाकर बैठे हैं, वहीं वाहनों के आने-जाने पर किसी प्रकार का प्रतिबंध नहीं रहा। इसके चलते दिनभर बाजार में जाम के हालात बने रहे। सड़कों पर लगी दुकानें: शहर के बाजार में अधिकांश व्यापारियों ने अपने प्रतिष्ठान के सामने अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। जिसके बाजार संकरा हो गया। शहरवासी बाबूलाल दांगी, कमल तंवर, ममता, गरिमा, राजेश शर्मा के मुताबिक दुकानों के सामने व्यापारियों ने सामान रख रखा है। वहीं सड़क के दोनों तरफ फुटकर विक्रेता बैठे है। इससे बाजार में दो पहिया वाहन चालकों का निकलना तो दूर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल है। इसके अलावा बाजार में हर कहीं खड़े वाहन और ऑटो भी परेशानी का कारण बन रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से सबसे ज्यादा एसपी बंगला, जेल चौराहा, सब्जी बाजार, नया बस स्टैंड चौराहा आदि जगहों पर हो रही है।

साज-सामग्री के स्टॉल बने परेशानी का कारण
त्योहार के दौरान अधिकांश दुकानदार सड़क पर स्टॉल लगाते है। शहर में दुकानदारों ने फोटोफ्रेम, रंगोली, बर्तन, रंगाई-पुताई, पशु श्रंगार, किराना सहित अन्य दुकानें सड़क पर लगी है। इससे बाजार में अस्थाई अतिक्रमण पसरा हुआ है। वहीं हाईवे, चौराहा पर बाहर से आने वाले दुकानदार भी इन दुकानों के सामने बैठकर सामान बेच रहे है। इससे बाजार में निकलना किसी मुसीबत से कम नहीं।

^हमने धनतेरस पर बाजार की व्यवस्था बनाई थी, रूप चौदस पर भी सुरक्षा के किए है, दिवाली से एक दिन पहले कोई दिक्कत ना हो इसके लिए हमने बल तैनात किया है। – प्रदीप शर्मा एसपी राजगढ़।

